Shilique Calhoun, Randy Gregory tied for Big Ten sacks lead

Calhoun made just six tackles as a redshirt freshman last season, but he had a strong spring and slid easily into William Gholston's vacated end spot. He also has played better than Gholston, who while athletically gifted, had a single-season high of just five sacks with the Spartans (he had 10 in his career, which ended when he turned pro a year early). Calhoun has 22 total tackles, with 11 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.