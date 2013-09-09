Shilique Calhoun has been Michigan State's best offensive player

But Michigan State coaches have been left disappointed by athletic defensive ends before, most notably by William Gholston; he never came close to living up to his hype. Gholston left after his junior season and was a fourth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2013 NFL Draft. Gholston's season-highs were five sacks and five quarterback hurries. Calhoun already has four hurries this season to go along with one sack, two tackles for loss and the three TDs.