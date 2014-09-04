Shaw: Scouts say Leonard Williams is top defender they've seen

For now, Williams is dealing with an ankle injury that could hamper him against Stanford on Saturday in what will be one of the marquee matchups of the day in college football. He was a dominant player last season at both defensive end and defensive tackle in amassing 74 tackles -- a very high total for a defensive lineman -- 14.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. Stanford offensive coordinator Mike Bloomgren said Williams "adversely affected our game plan" while playing with a shoulder injury last season, according to the report.