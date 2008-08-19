Sharpe to make play-by-play debut alongside Marshall Faulk, Deion Sanders and Adam Schefter on Bills-Colts, Sunday at 8 p.m. ET live on NFL Network
First game at Colts' new Lucas Oil Stadium highlights 12 preseason Week 3 games on NFL Network; eight in high definition
There will be a pair of debuts during NFL Network's production of Buffalo at Indianapolis Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, an NFL television analyst for 12 years, makes his debut in the play-by-play role while the Colts play their first game in the new 63,000-seat Lucas Oil Stadium.
Sharpe will be joined by analysts Marshall Faulk and Deion Sanders with Adam Schefter reporting from the sidelines. NFL Network will feature a live pregame show Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.
NFL Network will offer another live telecast on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET as the Cleveland Browns visit the Detroit Lions.
In all, NFL Network will televise 12 preseason Week 3 games with eight in high definition.
During the 2008 NFL preseason, NFL Network televises 54 games -– all but the 11 televised nationally by the NFL's other network partners (CBS, ESPN, FOX and NBC). NFL Network will show 42 games in high definition -– up from 34 last year.
In 2008, NFL Network will air nearly 200 football games, including eight regular season NFL games, 54 preseason games, 96 game re-airs, Super Bowl and NFL Classic Games, plus the Insight Bowl, Texas Bowl and Senior Bowl.
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log on to www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network.