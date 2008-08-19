Sharpe to make play-by-play debut

Published: Aug 19, 2008 at 05:01 AM

Sharpe to make play-by-play debut alongside Marshall Faulk, Deion Sanders and Adam Schefter on Bills-Colts, Sunday at 8 p.m. ET live on NFL Network

First game at Colts' new Lucas Oil Stadium highlights 12 preseason Week 3 games on NFL Network; eight in high definition

There will be a pair of debuts during NFL Network's production of Buffalo at Indianapolis Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, an NFL television analyst for 12 years, makes his debut in the play-by-play role while the Colts play their first game in the new 63,000-seat Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sharpe will be joined by analysts Marshall Faulk and Deion Sanders with Adam Schefter reporting from the sidelines. NFL Network will feature a live pregame show Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

NFL Network will offer another live telecast on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET as the Cleveland Browns visit the Detroit Lions.

In all, NFL Network will televise 12 preseason Week 3 games with eight in high definition.

During the 2008 NFL preseason, NFL Network televises 54 games -– all but the 11 televised nationally by the NFL's other network partners (CBS, ESPN, FOX and NBC). NFL Network will show 42 games in high definition -– up from 34 last year.

In 2008, NFL Network will air nearly 200 football games, including eight regular season NFL games, 54 preseason games, 96 game re-airs, Super Bowl and NFL Classic Games, plus the Insight Bowl, Texas Bowl and Senior Bowl.

NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log on to www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cleveland Browns unveil 75th anniversary uniform

The Cleveland Browns are celebrating their 75th anniversary in style. The team unveiled a special-edition uniform Saturday morning through its mobile app that pays homage to different looks throughout franchise history.
news

Roundup: Browns sign first-round CB Greg Newsome, Broncos ink RB Javonte Williams

As rookies begin reporting to training camp, many of them are finally signing their first NFL contracts. The Browns locked up the remainder of their draft class Saturday, as first-round CB Greg Newsome II and third-round WR Anthony Schwartz put pen to paper.
news

Three reasons why Cowboys could be legit Super Bowl contenders; top five off-ball linebackers

There's never a shortage of offseason hype in Dallas, but Bucky Brooks provides three reasons why the Cowboys can indeed be Super Bowl contenders this season. Plus, the NFL's top five off-ball linebackers and the Rams' outlook following Cam Akers' injury.
news

Patriots co-OL coach Cole Popovich no longer on staff due to COVID-19 requirements

New England co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich is no longer on the Patriots coaching staff for reasons related to the league's COVID-19 requirements. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW