Shaq Thompson, 27 others to perform double duty at combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Shaq Thompson doesn't have any doubt about what position he plans to play in the NFL; the former Washington two-way star declared last week that he is a linebacker and a linebacker only.
But not everyone agrees.
Thompson has been projected everywhere from his natural position of linebacker, to running back, to even safety at the NFL level. He picked up experience at all three spots in his college career. Invited to the NFL Scouting Combine as a linebacker, Thompson will also perform some running back drills at the annual event at the request of NFL clubs interested to see what he can do on offense, according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt.
Thompson played linebacker as a junior with the Huskies, but was effective as a part-time running back.
There are 28 players at the combine, about nine percent of the field, that have been asked to perform drills at more than one position. Most of those are pass rushers who will be judged both as defensive end and a linebacker. Auburn's Nick Marshall will throw with quarterbacks and perform drills as a cornerback, while Alabama's Blake Sims will drill at both quarterback and running back.