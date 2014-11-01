Shane Ray picks up two more sacks to break record

Ray's first sack couldn't have come at a better time for his team, either -- a fourth-and-8 play from the Missouri 32 that dropped Towles for a loss of five and a turnover on downs. He also got to Towles for a loss of 8 at the end of the game. Ray is considered one of the top pass-rushing prospects in the nation, and scouts have suggested he could be a top-10 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft if he chooses to declare early eligibility.