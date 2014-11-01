Shane Ray picks up two more sacks to break record

Less than a year after Michael Sam tied Aldon Smith's single-season Missouri record for sacks, Shane Ray has put them both in second place.
The Missouri defensive end dropped Kentucky quarterback Patrick Towles for his 11th and 12th sacks of the season Saturday in the Tigers' 20-10 win. The play made Ray the school's new single-season sack king with three regular-season games remaining, four with a bowl appearance, and as many as five if Missouri reaches the SEC title game.
Ray's first sack couldn't have come at a better time for his team, either -- a fourth-and-8 play from the Missouri 32 that dropped Towles for a loss of five and a turnover on downs. He also got to Towles for a loss of 8 at the end of the game. Ray is considered one of the top pass-rushing prospects in the nation, and scouts have suggested he could be a top-10 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft if he chooses to declare early eligibility.
Missouri's other standout pass rusher, Markus Golden, had an assisted sack, as well.
Sam, who was recently released from the practice squad of the Dallas Cowboys, had 11.5 sacks last year to earn SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.