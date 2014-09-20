Shane Carden throws for 438 yards, 4 TDs for East Carolina

ECU moved to 3-1 with the win; the only loss came by 10 at South Carolina. The Pirates definitely look to be a leading contender in the AAC and, as such, they will be in the running to earn the non-Power Five conference's guaranteed slot in one of the so-called "playoff bowls." ECU's next four games -- SMU, USF, Connecticut and Temple -- are eminently winnable. The Pirates play AAC contenders Cincinnati and UCF in the final month of the season.