Several teams inquired about Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins at trade deadline

Published: Nov 06, 2022 at 06:00 AM
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

The trade deadline came and went this week, coming with it a historic number of transactions. There were several major ones.

If a few teams had their way, there would've been one more.

Sources say DeAndre Hopkins was the subject of a flurry of trade calls, with several teams reaching out to Cardinals general manager Steve Keim to see if the star wideout would be available.

According to several people with knowledge of the situation, Keim was unwilling to move Hopkins. What's unclear is if Keim wasn't doing a deal at any price or if teams simply didn't meet his price.

The Cardinals are 3-5 and teams often reach out to those below .500 by the trade deadline to inquire about stars. Most calls go nowhere, but teams will try.

With teams inquiring about Hopkins' availability this season, it brings up the possibility that teams will try again in the offseason. After this year, Hopkins has two years left on his contract, with $19.45 million due next year and $14.915 million in 2024. Hopkins has no guaranteed money left on his deal.

Hopkins returned to the lineup in Arizona following his six-game suspension and he's made an immediate impact. In two games, he's amassed 22 receptions for 262 yards and a touchdown -- reestablishing himself as one of the game's best pass catchers.

Hopkins' impact on quarterback Kyler Murray is unquestioned, as Next Gen Stats detail.

Murray has been a more efficient passer on the field this year when Hopkins is present, averaging 1.4 more passing yards per attempt. His completion percentage is better (70% to 65.1%) and so is his passer rating (97.7 to 81.9). Murray is also more aggressive and efficient with Hopkins.

This year, he's averaging 10.5 air yards per attempt to Hopkins and just 6.3 to others. His passer rating to Hopkins is 119.4 and it's 85.9 to all other receivers.

No doubt, Murray and the offense were pleased that Hopkins stayed in Arizona. Time will tell if that remains the case this offseason.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet.

