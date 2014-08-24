Seven things you need to know from Sunday's CFB camps

While Miami (Fla.) -- Louisville's opponent in the season opener for both teams on Sept. 1 -- made news Sunday (more on that in a minute), the Cardinals still are awaiting some news of their own.
Whether it's good or bad could affect how their season goes.
Louisville announced Saturday that star wide receiver DeVante Parker suffered an injured left foot during practice Friday. Louisville TV station WDRB reported Sunday that Parker was examined in Charlotte, N.C., by Dr. Robert Anderson, whom the station called "a nationally recognized orthopedic specialist for foot and ankle injuries." Anderson is the team doctor for the Carolina Panthers, and WDRB reported that he has treated Derek Jeter, Chipper Jones and Jeremy Shockey, among others.
The TV station also reported that Parker, a senior, is not expected to be available for the Miami game.
Louisville coach Bobby Petrino is expected to talk about Parker during the coach's weekly news conference Monday.
Parker (6-foot-3, 208) is Louisville's best receiver and was a preseason All-ACC selection. Louisville has a deep receiving corps, but if Parker misses a significant amount of time, it's going to adversely affect the offense. He would be the unquestioned go-to receiver this season; without him, senior Eli Rogers or sophomore James Quick would take over that role, and neither possesses the same skill set as Parker.
Here are six other points of interest from Sunday's camp news:
- Miami will go with true freshman Brad Kaaya at quarterback in its opening game, which is Labor Day night at Louisville. That means there still are five quarterback decisions still to be made at the "Power Five" level -- Alabama, Arizona, LSU, North Carolina and TCU.
- Virginia Tech has nine true freshmen on its two-deep depth chart for its season opener against William & Mary. WR Isaiah Ford is listed as a starter, and TB Marshawn Williams is listed as a co-starter for an offense looking for playmakers. Ford had three TD receptions, each covering at least 26 yards, in the Hokies' final preseason scrimmage on Friday.
- USC TB Tre Madden, who rushed for 703 yards last season, has an injured toe and could miss the Trojans' opener against Fresno State. He was expected to be the top backup to starter Javorious Allen. Madden has been in a walking boot and his status likely won't be determined until Friday at the earliest.
- Former UCLA OT Torian White (6-5, 290) -- who was dismissed in May for what the school termed sexual misconduct -- will play for FCS member Hampton this fall. White started all 14 of UCLA's games at left tackle in 2012 as a redshirt freshman, then started the first four games last season before suffering a broken ankle that sidelined him for the rest of the season.
- Tulane starting DE Royce LaFrance, who had 6.5 sacks last season, has been suspended for the first half of the Green Wave's opener against Tulsa. While coach Curtis Johnson did not specify the reason for the suspension, the Baton Rouge (La.) Advocate reported that LaFrance was involved in a fight before the start of fall camp.
- Oregon announced Saturday that LB Johnny Ragin (6-3, 225) had been granted an NCAA appeal and would be eligible to play this fall with the Ducks. He played in eight games as a true freshman last season at California, then decided he wanted to transfer to the home-state Ducks. But a Pac-12 rule mandates that a player must sit out two seasons for an intra-conference transfer; that was appealed, and the wait time was cut to a year. Then, Ragin appealed to the NCAA for immediate eligibility, and that, too, was granted. He should play as a backup at middle linebacker this season.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.