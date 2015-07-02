Seven players eligible for 2015 NFL Supplemental Draft

The NFL announced on Thursday that seven players are eligible for the 2015 supplemental draft.
No player has been picked in the supplemental draft since 2012, when the Cleveland Browns used a second-round pick on Josh Gordon. Clemson offensive tackle Isaiah Battle, the best prospect available in this year's supplemental draft, has a good chance to be selected.
Joining Battle in the draft are West Georgia defensive tackle Dalvon Stuckey and defensive end Darrius Caldwell, Houston defensive end Eric Eiland, UConn tight end Sean McQuillan, Kansas defensive back Kevin Short and North Carolina Central wide receiver Adrian Wilkins.
The supplemental draft will be held July 9.
Representatives from 16 NFL teams attended the pro-day workout for Stuckey and Caldwell on West Georgia's campus, in Carrollton, on Thursday. NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt posted the test results for Stuckey and Caldwell on Twitter. Battle has a pro day scheduled for July 7 at Clemson, and Wilkins has one scheduled for July 8 on campus, in Durham.
Eiland, 26, spent four years in the minors with the Toronto Blue Jays after originally signing with Texas A&M in 2007.