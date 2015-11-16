Seven games that will determine which teams make CFB Playoff

When:Dec. 5

Why it matters: Florida has clinched its spot in the game from the East division, and Alabama has all but clinched. Only an Alabama loss to Auburn on Nov. 28, coupled with a series of other late-season SEC outcomes conspiring to muddle the West standings, would jeopardize a renewal of the most frequent matchup in SEC title game history. Given that the selection committee had Alabama ranked No. 2 last week, the Tide's loss to Ole Miss appears already forgiven and a win over Florida would buy UA a second consecutive playoff trip. The Gators, ranked No. 11, will move into the top 10 when the new CFP rankings are released on Tuesday. The worst-case scenario for Florida would be a Notre Dame win over Stanford, and Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma State each running the table unbeaten. In that scenario, even wins over Florida State and Alabama wouldn't guarantee the Gators a playoff spot.