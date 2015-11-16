Seven games that will determine which teams make CFB Playoff

Published: Nov 16, 2015 at 07:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread
urban-meyer-151105-wide.jpg

The College Football Playoff selection committee will pore through dozens of games over the next several weeks to determine its weekly top-25 rankings, but where the playoff field is concerned, only a handful will determine which four teams receive a berth. With the liberty of a few predictions, including a fade from TCU and three not-yet-set conference-championship matchups, College Football 24/7 takes a look at seven games that will determine the playoff field.

Note: If the start time for a game isn't listed below, it's because the start time has not yet been determined.

Michigan State at Ohio State

When: Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m. ET
Why it matters: Before the season began, the Spartans looked on paper to be the only team on the OSU schedule capable of knocking off the defending national champions, and today, that still looks accurate. With apologies to a resurgent Michigan team awaiting OSU in The Big House on Nov. 28, a huge performance from MSU quarterback Connor Cook is the only thing standing between the Buckeyes and a 12-0 regular season. A Spartans upset here would knock OSU out of playoff contention because the Buckeyes would be locked out of the Big Ten title game, presuming MSU finished its business against Penn State on Nov. 28. Would it put Michigan State back in the picture? Most definitely, considering MSU's last impression for the selection committee might then be a win over undefeated Iowa in the Big Ten title game.

Baylor at Oklahoma State

When: Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m. ET
Why it matters:As the last remaining Big 12 team with an undefeated record, Oklahoma State is at the center of the league's universe for now, particularly because the Big 12 doesn't have a championship game. Baylor is fully capable of rebounding from its loss to Oklahoma with a win on the road over the Cowboys here, but it's the last thing the league wants from a playoff standpoint. The selection committee established last year that a once-beaten Big 12 champ can be boxed out of the playoff field, and an Oklahoma State loss could set up the very same scenario this year.

» Ranking the 11 FBS head-coaching vacancies

Notre Dame at Stanford

When: Nov. 28
Why it matters: This is the only game that could keep the Fighting Irish out of the playoff. As such, the Big 12, Big Ten, SEC and ACC will all become Cardinal fans for this contest, because a Notre Dame loss will secure an extra playoff berth for a Power Five conference team. With the Pac-12 out of playoff contention, a Stanford win would be Power-Five neighborly. With the Fighting Irish already at No. 4 in last week's rankings, they won't be taking a step backward in the rankings if they beat Stanford, even though they'll be taking in conference title games from the players' lounge.

Check out the top images from the 11th weekend of college football play.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

When: Nov. 28
Why it matters: The backloaded Big 12 schedule pushed the league's most important games into late November, and if the Cowboys knock off Baylor, this one will be just as important. If Notre Dame beats Stanford to lock up a playoff spot, Oklahoma State can't afford even one loss. Having already beaten an undefeated Baylor team, the Sooners have a chance to stamp their resume with consecutive wins over the Bears, once-beaten TCU, and the Cowboys. A trio of wins like that would be hard for the selection committee to ignore, but so would the Sooners' embarrassing October loss to Texas.

ACC Championship Game

When: Dec. 5
Why it matters: Clemson has won its division and North Carolina is on the brink of qualifying as the Tigers' opponent in this game. Clemson, the No. 1 team in the CFP rankings, will be a heavy favorite over a UNC team that has surprised the nation with a nine-game winning streak. With a win here, an undefeated Clemson team would not only be in the playoff but likely would secure the No. 1 seed. Could North Carolina jump into the playoff picture with an upset? Knocking off the No. 1 team in the country on a conference championship stage would be a huge statement to the committee, but a season-opening loss to a bad South Carolina team wouldn't help.

Big Ten Championship Game

When: Dec. 5, 8:17 p.m. ET
Why it matters:If Ohio State and Iowa meet as unbeaten division champions here, the Big Ten title game is unquestionably a play-in for the four-team playoff. Consider it a quarterfinal if that is the matchup. Iowa can clinch the Big Ten West with a win over Purdue on Saturday. Ohio State, despite being the higher-ranked team, has a much tougher late-season path to the Big Ten East crown with Michigan State and Michigan left to play. If the Big Ten champ ends up with a loss somehow, and Notre Dame beats Stanford, the league could easily be left out of the playoff.

» OSU's Bosa reveals only factor that could keep him from applying for draft entry

SEC Championship Game

When:Dec. 5
Why it matters: Florida has clinched its spot in the game from the East division, and Alabama has all but clinched. Only an Alabama loss to Auburn on Nov. 28, coupled with a series of other late-season SEC outcomes conspiring to muddle the West standings, would jeopardize a renewal of the most frequent matchup in SEC title game history. Given that the selection committee had Alabama ranked No. 2 last week, the Tide's loss to Ole Miss appears already forgiven and a win over Florida would buy UA a second consecutive playoff trip. The Gators, ranked No. 11, will move into the top 10 when the new CFP rankings are released on Tuesday. The worst-case scenario for Florida would be a Notre Dame win over Stanford, and Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma State each running the table unbeaten. In that scenario, even wins over Florida State and Alabama wouldn't guarantee the Gators a playoff spot.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.