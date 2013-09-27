Senior prospects Zach Mettenberger, Aaron Murray set to meet

There's not much doubt in the minds of others, either. Mettenberger is playing the best football of his career this season, and at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, he is ideally sized for an NFL pocket passer. At 6-1, Murray doesn't have the size, but he's rated the No. 34 senior NFL prospect in the nation, and the No. 4 senior quarterback by NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt. Murray is off to a red-hot start this season. He has completed 72 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and only two interceptions. He's also been a career-long performer at UGA, making his 45th consecutive start and in hot pursuit of various career SEC passing records. Mettenberger's career, by contrast, has been late to bloom.