Senior Clint Trickett named West Virginia's starting quarterback

WVU signed two quarterbacks in February; junior college transfer Skyler Howard (6-0, 200) went through spring drills, and touted true freshman William Crest was an offseason arrival. Crest (6-2, 210) is a dual-threat guy who provides much more of a running threat than Trickett, who is strictly a dropback passer. Howard also is a dual-threat quarterback, but he was not highly recruited, choosing WVU over New Mexico State and FCS program Northern Colorado. If everything goes right -- or at least relatively so -- this fall, Crest will redshirt, then truly vie for the starting job in spring 2015.