Senior Bowl watch list released, features boatload of SEC players

"We started some time about two or three weeks after the (2013) NFL Draft," Savage told NFL Draft 365. "I like to see these guys, and we have other people on the Senior Bowl staff who look at them, and I get some input from people in the NFL that can help. I think by the end of the year, I will have seen about half of those 400 guys in person, and at least two-thirds will have been seen by someone from the Senior Bowl."