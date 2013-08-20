Senior Bowl watch list released, features boatload of SEC players

Seniorbowl.com has released its watch list for the 2014 Senior Bowl, including more than 400 players who will hope to be invited to the annual week-long event that provides college football's best seniors with extensive exposure to NFL scouts and coaches.
The watch list is searchable by school, conference or position. Only 110 players will be chosen for the event, in which a North team and a South team are selected with 55 players each. A player not on the initial watch list can be added during the season.
Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage has taken a personal hand in building the watch list, having visited eight campuses himself already, including Alabama, Florida, FSU, Clemson, Georgia and Georgia Tech.
"We started some time about two or three weeks after the (2013) NFL Draft," Savage told NFL Draft 365. "I like to see these guys, and we have other people on the Senior Bowl staff who look at them, and I get some input from people in the NFL that can help. I think by the end of the year, I will have seen about half of those 400 guys in person, and at least two-thirds will have been seen by someone from the Senior Bowl."
A total of 72 players from the Southeastern Conference are on the watch list, including 10 from Alabama, six each from Auburn, Tennessee, Missouri, Florida and Mississippi State, and five each from Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Arkansas, LSU and Georgia.