Senior Bowl-laden draft class nets free T-shirt for Rams GM

The Reese's Senior Bowl has the Los Angeles Rams to thank for six draft picks off the all-star game's 2017 rosters, and that thanks is on its way to club general manager Les Snead.
NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted the preponderance of Senior Bowlers in the Rams' draft class during the broadcast of the draft, saying "Does Les Snead get a free Senior Bowl T-Shirt?" According to the Rams' website, the remark drew laughter from the war room. And the T-shirt is apparently en route to Los Angeles:
Their first four selections -- South Alabama TE Gerald Everett, Eastern Washington WR Cooper Kupp, Boston College S John Johnson and Texas A&M WR Josh Reynolds -- all competed in the late-January game in Mobile, Ala., plus fifth-round pick Tanzel Smart of Tulane and sixth-rounder Sam Rogers of Virginia Tech.
"It just happened to be a theme, but it's nothing that we planned. But it is intentional because we do really scrutinize the Senior Bowl, because it means something," Snead said. "I think I mentioned it last night, usually when you go to the Senior Bowl and you play well there, you end up playing well in this league."
And if you draft enough of them, you end up getting a T-shirt, as well.