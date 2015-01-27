Senior Bowl 2016: 10 SEC candidates for next year's game

The buzz: Like Ragland, Reed made a last-minute decision to stay in college for one more year despite an opportunity to be drafted fairly early in the NFL draft. Reed has been at Alabama for just one season after transferring from junior college. As such, he was an unknown entering the 2015 season. That won't be the case this fall, as his dominant play against the run figures to place him squarely in the mix for preseason All-SEC recognition. He made 55 stops with 6.5 tackles for loss and showed a good sense for deflecting passes at the line of scrimmage (five breakups). Reed recorded just one sack on the season and his ability to get to the quarterback will be the primary question about his pro potential. But he won't need a pile of sacks to get a Senior Bowl invitation -- his talent as a run-stopper alone will make him one of the college game's elite seniors.