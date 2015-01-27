Senior Bowl 2016: 10 Pac-12 candidates for next year's game

The 2015 Reese's Senior Bowl is over, which means, of course, that it is time to look ahead to the 2016 version of the game.
Here is a league-by-league look at seniors-to-be who very well could be in Mobile, Ala., next year for the Senior Bowl. We limited it to 10 players per league for each of the Power Fiver conferences and listed 10 players total for the non-Power Five leagues.
Here's a look at 10 players from the Pac-12 (listed in alphabetical order).
ASU QB Mike Bercovici
The buzz: The fifth-year senior waited his turn in Tempe to become the full-time starter under center but showed what he could do when replacing Taylor Kelly for several games last season and putting up big numbers. He'll have plenty of weapons to throw to and could make a run at the league's offensive player of the year award.
Utah RB Devontae Booker
The buzz: Booker made the surprising decision to return to the Utes instead of entering the 2015 NFL Draft like many expected after a terrific season in which he proved to be one of the best backs on the west of the Mississippi. He'll head into next season as one of the top seniors at the position.
Oregon DL DeForest Buckner
The buzz: A strong finish during the Ducks' run to the national title game prompted some to label the tall and versatile defensive end as a potential first-round pick. Buckner opted for another season in Eugene and should be among the leaders on a team that will once again be in conference and playoff contention.
Arizona State RB D.J. Foster
The buzz: Few backs truly live up to the "all-purpose" label as well as Foster does, and he should continue to put up bigger numbers in the Sun Devils' high-flying offense. Not just a between-the-tackles guy, expect to see Foster line up even more as a slot receiver in order to show his versatility to NFL scouts.
Stanford QB Kevin Hogan
The buzz: After leading the Cardinal to back-to-back Rose Bowls, some thought the pocket passer would be able to follow in the footsteps of predecessor Andrew Luck and turn into a first-round pick. Hogan regressed in 2014 but will be one to watch as a pro-style quarterback who will be on the radar of plenty of NFL scouts.
Oregon OT Tyler Johnstone
The buzz: Johnstone was slated to protect Marcus Mariota's blindside before he suffered an ACL tear in fall camp. Already expected to be one of the premier guys out West at the tackle position, he'll be one to watch as he comes back from injury to anchor a solid group up front for the fast-paced Ducks.
USC QB Cody Kessler
The buzz: It's hard to be under the radar as the quarterback of a powerhouse like USC, but that's what happened to Kessler despite a phenomenal season in which he was among the most prolific signal-callers in the country not named Marcus Mariota. He'll have plenty of weapons at his disposal and is aiming to lead the Trojans back to glory.
Stanford OT Kyle Murphy
The buzz: A multiyear starter that figures to be the Cardinal's new left tackle after taking over for the departed Andrus Peat, Murphy has prototypical size and strength to be a premier tackle at the next level. The team should have another strong offensive line and thia big tackle is one reason why.
Colorado WR Nelson Spruce
The buzz: The prolific Buffs receiver broke nearly every school record last season to help the team not miss a beat after losing Paul Richardson to the NFL. Spruce should be a key reason why there is no easy out in the Pac-12 South and could help the team get back to a bowl game.
USC C Max Tuerk
The buzz: Tuerk started as a true freshman at left tackle for the Trojans and has played just about every other spot along the line for the team as one of the most versatile West Coast offensive linemen heading into 2015.