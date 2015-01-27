Senior Bowl 2016: 10 ACC candidates for next year's game

The buzz: Nicholson (5-11, 185) was bothered by a severe turf toe injury for almost a year and was declared out for the 2014 season in November after playing just one game. He was a fulltime starter in each of his first two seasons on campus but has played in just six games the past two seasons. If he is truly healthy, he has a chance to be the best cornerback in the ACC. He has four picks and 28 pass breakups in his tenure at UVa, and also is physical against the run.