Secret for prospects to impress Browns coach is in the cards

"So you take cards, 1 through 9, I just use a deck of cards because it's easy and everyone thinks I was doing magic tricks, I wasn't," Wylie said. "You take a deck of cards and you put the numbers face up, three across the top, however order you want to put them in, then the player or the prospect, he has to remember the numbers in so many seconds, say it's 15 seconds, and then I turn them face down. Then I tell them, pick up all the even cards, low to high. Pick up all the odd cards, high to low. Pick up two cards that equal to six. Pick up another two cards that equal to six. Pick up three cards that equal to 11."