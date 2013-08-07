SEC trio getting past more than just ACL tears

D.T. Shackelford, LB, Ole Miss -- From the Freshman All-SEC team in 2009 to his breakout 2010 season in which he led the Rebels in sacks (five) and made nine tackles for loss, Shackelford was well on his way to stardom after his first two years in Oxford. Then near the end of spring drills in 2011, he tore knee ligaments and missed the entire season. The following February, swelling in the knee required yet another surgery, and finally, a third surgery more than a year later put him out for the entire 2012 season. Now, like Josey, Shack is back. Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze has said the senior has a long way to go, understandable given that he's not played in a game in pretty close to three calendar years.