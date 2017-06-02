SEC rule change clears way for Malik Zaire to transfer to Florida

Schools under Zaire's consideration include Texas, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Florida, per ESPN, but until now, the Gators haven't been a viable option because of an SEC rule prohibiting schools from accepting graduate transfers for three years if previous graduate transfers fail to meet academic requirements. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced that the rule was changed to one year on Friday at league meetings in Sandestin, Fla., which clears the way for Zaire to play for the Gators this fall if he chooses UF. Former Gators Anthony Harrell and Mason Halter failed to meet academic requirements as graduate transfers in 2015, per the Orlando Sentinel, which placed UF in the three-year penalty window that would have prevented the Gators from adding Zaire.