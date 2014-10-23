SEC rankings: Mississippi State the best of powerful bunch

To the chagrin of SEC haters everywhere, the league is populating the top 10 like Star Trek tribbles: three of the top four, four of the top six, and five of the top 10, according to the latest CFB 24/7 power rankings. And it's not likely to change this weekend, given that the schedule this week appears to have little or no room for upsets. The debate between which unbeaten team at the top of the SEC West is better -- Ole Miss or Mississippi State -- roars on. In the East division, Georgia remains tied in the loss column with Missouri, but holds a head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over the Tigers and has only three SEC games left to close the deal, whereas Missouri has five left.