SEC rankings: Mississippi State on top as league's only unbeaten

If you guessed back in August that Mississippi State would be the only undefeated SEC team heading into November, speak up now ... [crickets]. The Bulldogs took care of business at Kentucky last week, and, after Ole Miss' loss at LSU, that left the Bulldogs alone at the top of college football's most respected heap. How long will it last? If you don't think Arkansas is capable of an upset, Mississippi State will reach its Nov. 15 road game at Alabama in the same position. For the rest of the one-loss SEC contenders hoping to land in the College Football Playoff, it's about survival. For them, the playoff has essentially already begun.

1. Mississippi State (7-0, 4-0 in SEC)

Up next: vs. Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 1
The skinny: The Bulldogs are rushing for more than twice as much as what they allow on the ground this season. Arkansas isn't likely to let that happen, but MSU's superior passing attack should carry the day.

2. Georgia (6-1, 4-1)

Up next: vs. Florida (at Jacksonville, Fla.), Saturday, Nov. 1
The skinny: What is supposed to be a closely contested, bitter rivalry merely figures to be a lopsided stomping this year as the Bulldogs continue to lead the East division. With or without Todd Gurley, this could be ugly.

3. Alabama (7-1, 4-1)

Up next: at LSU, Saturday, Nov. 8
The skinny: The Crimson Tide gets a week off to prepare for rival LSU in what will be a stiff test as it contends for a College Football Playoff spot. Alabama's running game will need to be on point without its best offensive lineman, Cam Robinson.

4. LSU (7-2, 3-2)

Up next: vs. Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 8
The skinny: The Tigers are playing their best football of the season right now, finding their stride on both sides of the ball in a win over Ole Miss last week. And an extra week to get ready to host the Tide should only enhance the momentum.

5. Auburn (6-1, 3-1)

Up next: at Ole Miss, Saturday, Nov. 1
The skinny: The Tigers' offense is firing on every cylinder right now, but its defense sputtered all night against South Carolina last week. It could be another high-scoring affair in Oxford.

6. Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1)

Up next: vs. Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 1
The skinny: LSU exposed Ole Miss' rush defense last week, not to mention shutting its offense down almost completely. The Rebels need a bounce-back performance in every way, or suffer the dreaded second loss that Auburn will also be determined to avoid.

7. Missouri (6-2, 3-1)

Up next: vs. Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 1
The skinny: Missouri found more of an offensive identity last week against Vanderbilt with its running game, but it will have to find more balance if it hopes to beat Kentucky and stay in the East race.

8. Texas A&M (5-3, 2-3)

Up next: vs. Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Nov. 1
The skinny: Kevin Sumlin promised changes after a blowout loss to Alabama, and one could be coming at the most important position of all: quarterback. If true freshman Kyle Allen gets the call, a non-conference foe like Louisiana-Monroe could be just the right icebreaker.

9. Kentucky (5-3, 2-3)

Up next: at Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 1
The skinny: The Wildcats have stumbled two weeks in a row, especially defensively, but a late-season collapse isn't likely for this team.

10. South Carolina (4-4, 2-4)

Up next: vs. Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 1
The skinny: The Gamecocks' offense is going to have to carry this team to a bowl game, if there is even one to be had, because the defense has proved to be poor over and over again. That means the team needs a big finish from quarterback Dylan Thompson and running back Mike Davis.

11. Arkansas (4-4, 0-4)

Up next: at Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 1
The skinny: The Razorbacks are running out of opportunities to get coach Bret Bielema his first SEC victory, and this one isn't what you would call an optimum chance. Arkansas will have to play defense like it did against Alabama to stay in this game.

12. Florida (3-3, 2-3)

Up next: vs. Georgia (at Jacksonville, Fla.), Saturday, Nov. 1
The skinny: Will Muschamp appears to be coaching out the string on his way to a December ouster. But if there is any prayer of him keeping his job, it has to start with an upset win over the rival Bulldogs.

13. Tennessee (3-5, 0-4)

Up next: at South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 1
The skinny: Tennessee showed a lot of second-half life against Alabama last week, particularly on defense. It also might have found a quarterback to replace Justin Worley, at least in the short term, in the versatile Josh Dobbs.

14. Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-5)

Up next: vs. Old Dominion, Saturday, Nov. 1
The skinny: It could be a three-win season for the Commodores, and that's only if they handle business in this game. Recruiting can't start fast enough for coach Derek Mason.

