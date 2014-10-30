SEC rankings: Mississippi State on top as league's only unbeaten

If you guessed back in August that Mississippi State would be the only undefeated SEC team heading into November, speak up now ... [crickets]. The Bulldogs took care of business at Kentucky last week, and, after Ole Miss' loss at LSU, that left the Bulldogs alone at the top of college football's most respected heap. How long will it last? If you don't think Arkansas is capable of an upset, Mississippi State will reach its Nov. 15 road game at Alabama in the same position. For the rest of the one-loss SEC contenders hoping to land in the College Football Playoff, it's about survival. For them, the playoff has essentially already begun.