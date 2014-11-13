SEC rankings: Mississippi State, Alabama battle for top spot

The game of the year in the SEC comes this weekend, when Mississippi State visits Alabama in what could prove to be a play-in for the SEC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Auburn's hopes of winning the SEC West hinge not only on beating Georgia but on getting some help, as well. Missouri and Georgia continue to be the top contenders in the SEC East, but like Auburn, Georgia needs a Missouri loss to claim the division. The overall strength of each division, however, continues to be lopsided in favor of the West. Moving up this week: Texas A&M. Moving down: Kentucky.