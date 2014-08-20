SEC preview: Can conference place two teams in playoff?

West Division

1. Alabama: The Crimson Tide doesn't need its new quarterback to play as well as AJ McCarron once did, but will need its vaunted corps of running backs to make up much of the difference.

2. Auburn: The Tigers will score plenty of points under offensive mastermind Gus Malzahn, but will give up their share, as well.

3. Ole Miss: The Rebels would almost surely need another head-to-head win over LSU to finish this high, but have the talent, if not the pedigree, to do exactly that.

4. LSU: The Tigers aren't used to finishing this low in the SEC West, but questions at quarterback and defensive line call for a wait-and-see approach.

5. Texas A&M: The Aggies' defense was so bad last year, it had the look of a two-year rebuilding job. That, plus the absence of Johnny Football, foretells a step backward in College Station.

6. Mississippi State: If Dak Prescott is healthy and effective all year, MSU will be a threat for an upset or two.

7. Arkansas: Bret Bielema's rebuilding job won't get off the ground until the Razorbacks can corral a top-notch quarterback and a more consistent defense.