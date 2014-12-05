SEC Championship Game draws scouts from 14 NFL clubs

Which college games will NFL clubs send scouts to this weekend? College Football 24/7 provides a glimpse at the teams that are credentialed to attend some of the biggest games in college football. NFL Media analyst and former NFL scout Bucky Brooks offers a look at what clubs might be looking for in each game. Which positions might your NFL club be scouting? NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt provides his primary draft needs for each team.
SEC Championship Game: Missouri vs. Alabama
Three top players: Missouri (DL Shane Ray, DL Markus Golden, CB Aarion Penton); Alabama (DB Landon Collins, WR Amari Cooper, RB T.J. Yeldon).
Brooks' take: "Guys will be looking at Amari Cooper and the Alabama running backs. With Cooper, you've seen him dominate, but as the stage gets bigger and the lights get brighter, you want to see that continue. On the Missouri side, Shane Ray will have to play the run more, and scouts will want to know he's not a one-trick pony. And he'll be going against an NFL-caliber left tackle in the Alabama freshman (Cam Robinson)."
Pac-12 Championship Game: Oregon vs. Arizona
Clubs attending: Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns.
Three top players: Oregon (QB Marcus Mariota, OL Hroniss Grasu, CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu); Arizona (WR Austin Hill, DB Tra'Mayne Bondurant, OL Mickey Baucus.)
Brooks' take: "Can Marcus Mariota win this game from the pocket if he has to? Some of the running quarterbacks in the NFL are struggling, and some teams are just looking for the right guy to stand in the pocket and make the right throw. For Mariota, things like poise and anticipation and awareness are big for him in this game."
ACC Championship Game: Florida State vs. Georgia Tech
Clubs attending: San Francisco 49ers, St. Louis Rams, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills.
Three top players: FSU (QB Jameis Winston, OL Cameron Erving, DL Mario Edwards); Georgia Tech (DB Isaiah Johnson, WR Darren Waller, LB Quayshawn Nealy).
Brooks' take: "How does Jameis Winston bounce back off the worst game of his career? Is he going to be gun-shy and hesitant coming off that game against Florida, or will he let it loose with all the confidence we've seen him throw with before?"
Kansas State at Baylor
Three top players: Kansas State (DE Ryan Mueller, WR Tyler Lockett, OL Cody Whitehair); Baylor (QB Bryce Petty, DE Shawn Oakman, OL Spencer Drango).
Brooks' take: "Bryce Petty is a guy who some people think is more of a system quarterback, so with him you're looking for indicators that he can thrive at the pro level. For Shawn Oakman, this will be a little different challenge for him because Kansas State is a run-heavy team. There is a lot of buzz about Oakman's size -- he is 'Too Tall' Jones big."
Note: The Big Ten does not issue NFL scouting credentials to the Big Ten Championship Game.