Around the NFL

Sean Payton: Saints 'have to address' cornerback position ahead of 2021 season

Published: Apr 24, 2021 at 01:14 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Much attention will be paid this summer to the promised quarterback battle in New Orleans between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston﻿. But Sean Payton isn't spending his spring days thinking at the uncertainty at that crucial position.

The Saints coach told NOLA.com's Luke Johnson this week that one roster vacancy in particular is on the front of his mind.

"There's one," Payton said. "Look, corner is an area that we have to address here between now and the start of the season, and I think we'll be able to find that."

New Orleans has lost a number of defensive starters this offseason, including defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Sheldon Rankins﻿, but their most significant departure might have been that of Janoris Jenkins﻿. The Saints released him in mid-March, along with many other big-monied playmakers, in an attempt to get under the cap ahead of the new league year. His exit was supposed to free up money for a Marshon Lattimore extension, one that has yet to be worked out.

Payton's right to fixate on cornerback. Across the Pro Bowler Lattimore, New Orleans currently boasts 33-year-old Patrick Robinson, Grant Haley﻿ and Keith Washington; neither of the latter two has started for the Saints. There's room for improvement.

The Saints had been linked to free-agent veteran ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ back in March, but there has been no movement on that front since then. Sherman is among a slew of on-the-market CBs with starting experience; ﻿Casey Hayward﻿ and ﻿Bashaud Breeland﻿ are available.

If New Orleans wants to go younger and cheaper, the Saints can use one of their eight draft picks, which includes No. 28 overall, on a CB. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah connected Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. to New Orleans in his latest mock draft.

Whoever fills the void by Jenkins will be responsible for making up his 805 snaps, three picks and 12 passes defensed from last season.

The mystery at cornerback isn't quite as enthralling as the quandary at quarterback, but it's one that Payton is just as set on resolving before fall.

Related Content

news

Rob Gronkowski sets Guinness World Record with 600-foot catch

While at his alma mater, the University of Arizona, ahead of their spring game Saturday, Gronkowski launched himself into the Guinness Book of World Records by catching a pass dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet in the air.
news

Chargers GM 'bullish' on LT Trey Pipkins, looking to select 'players, not positions' in draft

One year ago, Tom Telesco secured the Chargers' future at quarterback, selecting ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ with the No. 6 overall pick. This draft, he's charged with building around the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
news

Roundup: Former Chiefs LT Eric Fisher talking to multiple teams

Left tackle Eric Fisher could have a new football home soon. The former Pro Bowler has been talking to numerous teams and is someone to keep an eye on after the draft, Ian Rapoport reported. One of those teams is the Chiefs.
news

Chiefs acquire OT Orlando Brown in trade with Ravens

The Chiefs agreed to acquire Ravens tackle Orlando Brown in a blockbuster deal between two AFC rivals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach plans to discuss Tyrann Mathieu extension more extensively after draft

The Chiefs want to keep one of the best safeties in the NFL in Kansas City beyond this season. GM Brett Veach said Friday that getting an extension done with ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ will become a priority sometime after the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Cowboys unlikely to trade up from No. 10 in first round

In the middle of smokescreen season, some truths remain visible.

One such near-certainty is the Cowboys not trading up in the draft. Ian Rapoport reports that Dallas isn't expected to move up from the No. 10 overall pick.
news

Panthers to wait until after draft to decide on Sam Darnold's fifth-year option

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Friday that the decision on whether to pick up quarterback Sam Darnold's fifth-year option wouldn't come down until after the draft next week. 
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell fully vaccinated, will be allowed to hug draft prospects

The bro hugs are back. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been fully vaccinated, and the league said he will be allowed to give his famous hugs while greeting players at the 2021 NFL Draft, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Raiders once again have conducted extensive research on draft's top QBs

The Las Vegas Raiders have done "extensive work" on all the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft class, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning. 
news

Browns pick up fifth-year options on QB Baker Mayfield, CB Denzel Ward

The Browns have locked up two parts of their present for a bit more of the future. Cleveland picked up the fifth-year options for quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

Led by 58 prospects, 2021 NFL Draft to celebrate past, present and future players

Ninety prospects, active players and legends are set to be honored in Cleveland as 2021 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW