Broncos coach Sean Payton on Denver's three-game win streak: A 'fine line between a groove and a rut'

The veteran quarterback threw for fewer than 200 yards for the fifth consecutive game (longest streak of his career), but as with the previous week against K.C., when his team needed a play, Wilson made one. He threw an improbable TD on fourth-and-2 to Courtland Sutton early in the contest. There were avoided sacks, shovels, heady scrambles and a prayer that answered with a flag for defensive pass interference.

"Well, we know what we can do," Wilson said of the three-game streak. "We have to come back to work this week. We're going against a team, the Vikings, at home, who's been playing some really good football. We're going to enjoy this win, though. We're going to celebrate. We're going to have some fun. This is a huge one. This is a good football team we just played. Obviously, the past couple weeks we've been playing some really good teams. To beat the Chiefs, to beat these guys, sets the standard of who we should be and who we can be and who we're going to be."