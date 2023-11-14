Around the NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen on offense's chances for turnaround after 24-22 loss to Broncos: 'It's no secret that the clock's ticking'

Published: Nov 14, 2023 at 01:37 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Time ran out on the Buffalo Bills Monday night when Wil Lutz' second-chance game-winner drifted through the upstate New York night along with the uprights.

Has time run out on the Bills' season, as well, following a 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night?

The offense languished once more, turning the ball over four times as it scored 25 or fewer points for the sixth straight game and fueling concern that the Josh Allen-led attack is running out of time to change its scuttling narrative.

"I'm still confident," Allen said when asked if he maintained his belief that an offensive turnaround could still happen, "but it's no secret the clock's ticking, got to have some urgency now."

Allen was asked about his confidence level regarding the offense's ability to regroup, but his answer might just as well have been about the club's postseason prospects.

Among a handful of Super Bowl favorites ahead of the season, the Bills were 3-1 to start the season with the mighty Buffalo offense averaging 34.8 points per game. Since a 25-20 Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, though, the Bills have gone 2-4 and averaged only 20.5 points per game in that span.

As the offense has scuttled, the Bills postseason aspirations have, as well. Following Monday's loss, 5-5 Buffalo is the No. 10 seed in the ultra-tough AFC.

Related Links

Turnover's have been the largest culprit, with the Bills' 18 giveaways tied for second in the NFL. Allen has been the worst offender -- in the NFL -- as his 11 interceptions and 14 total giveaways lead the league. He had three of the Bills four on Monday (two interceptions, one fumble lost).

"Can't turn the ball over, period, let alone four times," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

Allen threw a touchdown in the second quarter and ran for a go-ahead score in the fourth on Monday, offering up the red-hot and ice-cold plays as he's often accustomed. The latter have become abundant and problematic, though.

"I think he's played well at times and then at times he hasn't," McDermott said. "You can't turn the ball over, so we've got to figure that out."

Despite the four turnovers, Allen's 6-yard TD run with 1:55 to go gave the Bills their first lead and looked to have put them in position to escape with a victory.

However, two crushing penalties damned them on the Broncos' game-winning drive.

The first was a pass interference call against Taron Johnson on third-and-10 with 35 seconds left that moved the Broncos 28 yards. Two Bills timeouts and three Broncos kneel downs later, Denver scrambled onto the field for a Lutz game-winning field goal attempt. Lutz missed, but the Bills had 12 men on the field.  

"It's inexcusable," McDermott said of the gaffe.

Lutz got a second shot and made good.

"Sucks," Allen said of his emotions after the game. "Shouldn't have been in that position in the first place. Lot of bad football."

Again, he very much could've been talking about the Bills' last six games, in which they've now lost to two sub-.500 teams.

McDermott was asked about his confidence in offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, to which he said he's still "confident, but I believe we can be better at the same time."

Similarly, Allen maintained his belief in himself and his team as a whole.

"It's still high," he said when asked where his confidence level was at. "Again, we've done it before, I know we can do it, it's just a matter of doing it."

That ended his presser, with Allen bolting up and out of the room, his displeasure palpable.

Frustration's growing and the clock's ticking in Buffalo.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Broncos' win over Bills on Monday night

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos rallied for a nail-biting victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. 
news

Jaguars WR Zay Jones arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery causing bodily harm, according to a Jacksonville (Florida) Sheriff's Office inmate report.
news

Week 10 Monday inactives: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
news

Vikings signing LB Anthony Barr following Jordan Hicks' injury

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that the Vikings plan to sign veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to their practice squad.
news

Rams expecting QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb) to return for Week 11 game vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to be able to play Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday, which would mark the QB's return to the field after missing two weeks with a right thumb injury.
news

Saints' Dennis Allen: Derek Carr in concussion protocol but shoulder OK; Michael Thomas (knee), Marshon Lattimore (ankle) injuries 'fairly significant'

New Orleans will use it's Week 11 bye to heal up as Dennis Allen on Monday announced QB Derek Carr is in the concussion protocol while WR Michael Thomas (knee) and CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle) are dealing with "fairly significant" injuries. 
news

Patriots waiving once-promising CB Jack Jones 

The New England Patriots are waiving cornerback Jack Jones on Monday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers WR Evans on dropped TD: I was 'thinking about what fan I was going to give the ball to'

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans gave a blunt response when explaining what happened on his dropped touchdown in Sunday's win over the Titans. 
news

Seahawks' Pete Carroll: QB Geno Smith 'almost perfect' in second half of win over Commanders

Following a first half where the Seahawks were unable to score a touchdown, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says QB Geno Smith was near perfect in Sunday's win over Washington.
news

With Josh Dobbs at the helm, Vikings earn fifth consecutive win without Justin Jefferson

The sky felt like it was falling in Minneapolis after injuries to QB Kirk Cousins and WR Justin Jefferson, but Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell has revived his team the last three weeks with Josh Dobbs at the helm. 