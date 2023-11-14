Bills QB Josh Allen on offense's chances for turnaround after 24-22 loss to Broncos: 'It's no secret that the clock's ticking'

Turnover's have been the largest culprit, with the Bills' 18 giveaways tied for second in the NFL. Allen has been the worst offender -- in the NFL -- as his 11 interceptions and 14 total giveaways lead the league. He had three of the Bills four on Monday (two interceptions, one fumble lost).

"Can't turn the ball over, period, let alone four times," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

Allen threw a touchdown in the second quarter and ran for a go-ahead score in the fourth on Monday, offering up the red-hot and ice-cold plays as he's often accustomed. The latter have become abundant and problematic, though.

"I think he's played well at times and then at times he hasn't," McDermott said. "You can't turn the ball over, so we've got to figure that out."

Despite the four turnovers, Allen's 6-yard TD run with 1:55 to go gave the Bills their first lead and looked to have put them in position to escape with a victory.

However, two crushing penalties damned them on the Broncos' game-winning drive.

The first was a pass interference call against Taron Johnson on third-and-10 with 35 seconds left that moved the Broncos 28 yards. Two Bills timeouts and three Broncos kneel downs later, Denver scrambled onto the field for a Lutz game-winning field goal attempt. Lutz missed, but the Bills had 12 men on the field.

"It's inexcusable," McDermott said of the gaffe.

Lutz got a second shot and made good.

"Sucks," Allen said of his emotions after the game. "Shouldn't have been in that position in the first place. Lot of bad football."

Again, he very much could've been talking about the Bills' last six games, in which they've now lost to two sub-.500 teams.

McDermott was asked about his confidence in offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, to which he said he's still "confident, but I believe we can be better at the same time."

Similarly, Allen maintained his belief in himself and his team as a whole.

"It's still high," he said when asked where his confidence level was at. "Again, we've done it before, I know we can do it, it's just a matter of doing it."

That ended his presser, with Allen bolting up and out of the room, his displeasure palpable.