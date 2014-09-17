Sean Maguire will start in place of Jameis Winston vs. Clemson

Sean Maguire will be one of the most closely scrutinized players in the nation.
That's because Maguire (6-foot-3, 220 pounds), a sophomore, will start at quarterback for Florida State in place of the suspended Jameis Winston.
Maguire has played in nine career games -- including a bit more than a quarter of action in FSU's most recent game, a win over The Citadel -- and is 16-of-26 for 144 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in his career. Nineteen of his career pass attempts came in two games last season, routs of Syracuse and Idaho.
Maguire is said to have a strong arm, though it seems unlikely he will be allowed to take many chances Saturday against Clemson. FSU coaches are likely to rely on their rushing attack and a strong defense without Winston.
Maguire was a consensus three-star prospect in the 2012 recruiting class out of West Orange (N.J.) Seton Hall Prep; he chose FSU over offers from Boston College and Buffalo. Maguire played in a pro-style attack in high school, and while he is not necessarily a running threat, he does have some mobility and is adept at moving around in the pocket.
"He's ready to go," his high school coach, John Finnegan, told NJ.com. "He's a competitor. He lives for this type of opportunity. I'm enthusiastic and looking forward to seeing him."
Florida State has two other scholarship quarterbacks on the roster: Redshirt freshman John Franklin, a top-flight athlete who also has seen practice time at wide receiver, and true freshman J.J. Cosentino, whom FSU plans to redshirt. Franklin also runs sprints for FSU's highly ranked track team.
Maguire began last season as FSU's No. 3 quarterback, but was elevated into the backup role when No. 2 quarterback Jacob Coker suffered a knee injury in early November. Coker transferred to Alabama in the offseason and is the Tide's No. 2 quarterback, behind Blake Sims.
