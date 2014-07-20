Sean Hickey of Syracuse has shot to be one of top tackles

Published: Jul 20, 2014 at 11:50 AM
Sean-Hickey-tos-072014.jpg

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Syracuse offensive tackle Sean Hickey is a management major, and he says he doesn't like to make decisions off raw emotion.

When it comes to making decisions, Hickey said Sunday at the ACC Kickoff media event, he considers himself "cool and calculating."

That's why he is back at Syracuse for his senior season. And that's why he potentially could sneak into the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Hickey (6-foot-5, 303 pounds) considered turning pro after last season, but received a third- to fifth-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board. "If I would've been a second to third, you probably wouldn't be talking to me today," he joked Sunday.

What appealed to Hickey about the negative feedback he received from the advisory board is that "everything was fixable."

As an example, Hickey said he played at 293 pounds last season and has been as light as 285. He said he was told he needed to get above 300, and he has done so while also lowering his body fat.

"I could be an effective college player at 285 pounds," he said. "But I could never be an effective NFL player at that weight."

In addition, Hickey always has had a strong upper body -- he benches 515 pounds and has completed 41 reps at 225 pounds -- but said he was told he needed to strengthen his lower body. He had done that, too, pointing out that he went through "12 months of not developing" when he had to miss the 2011 season because of a torn ACL. (As for the 41 reps at 225 pounds, only one player did as many reps at this year's NFL Scouting Combine: Cincinnati Bengalsfourth-round pickRussell Bodine, a center from North Carolina, did 42.)

Hickey knows his "fixes" might not lead to a first- or second-round selection, but that's what he is aiming for. "You shoot for a first-round pick; I'm not shooting to be a third-round draft pick," he said.

Hickey has a chance to be one of the top five senior tackles this season, but where he falls overall obviously will depend on any underclass tackles who declare. Hickey said he understands that position rankings fluctuate yearly, pointing out that the No. 7 offensive tackle in 2015 could go earlier in the draft than, say, the No. 7 offensive tackle in 2013.

Hickey started all 13 games as a sophomore right tackle in 2012. He switched to left tackle last season to replace Justin Pugh, who was taken by the New York Giants in the first round after he left following his junior season. Hickey said he remains in touch with Pugh, and Hickey obviously wouldn't mind some team making a cool and calculated decision and grabbing him in the first round, as well.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW