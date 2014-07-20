Sean Hickey of Syracuse has shot to be one of top tackles

In addition, Hickey always has had a strong upper body -- he benches 515 pounds and has completed 41 reps at 225 pounds -- but said he was told he needed to strengthen his lower body. He had done that, too, pointing out that he went through "12 months of not developing" when he had to miss the 2011 season because of a torn ACL. (As for the 41 reps at 225 pounds, only one player did as many reps at this year's NFL Scouting Combine: Cincinnati Bengalsfourth-round pickRussell Bodine, a center from North Carolina, did 42.)