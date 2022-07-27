Around the NFL

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf reports to camp, holding in amid contract negotiations 

Published: Jul 27, 2022 at 06:37 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

There's no holdout for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, but there is a hold in.

Metcalf reported to 'Hawks camp on schedule Tuesday, but as the team hit the field Wednesday he was watching and not taking part.

"We're working," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said in regards to contract negotiations. "I don't have any update for you, but we're working."

Metcalf, who's also been mending a foot injury this offseason, was subject to fines if he did not report to camp. Carroll confirmed Metcalf not practicing had nothing to do with any injury.

"He passed his physical," Carroll said. "He's fine."

Seeking a contract extension, Metcalf did not attend his team's mandatory minicamp in June.

A 2020 Pro Bowler, Metcalf has produced 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns through his first three seasons since the Seahawks took him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Metcalf is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is due to make $3.98 million in base salary.

Throughout the offseason, Carroll and Metcalf each expressed optimism that a deal would get done, but now it's officially lingered into training camp. Carroll -- as he's said prior -- maintains that work is being done. It just remains to be seen as to when that work will come to fruition.

:We were hoping so, we were hoping so, we shot for it," said Carroll of coming to an agreement prior to camp," but we're right there now, and there's a lot of work being done."

