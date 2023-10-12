Seahawks WR DK Metcalf anticipating Devon Witherspoon vs. Ja'Marr Chase matchup: 'It'll be fun to watch Sunday, but I think Spoon will get the best of him'

The Bengals' offense struggled early this season as quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ tried to manage a painful and limiting calf injury, with Cincinnati starting the season 1-3. But Burrow got on track and Chase reminded everyone how dominant a receiver he can be last Sunday, catching his first touchdown of the season -- one of three on the day -- along with 15 receptions and 192 yards in a much-needed win for the Bengals at Arizona.

This sets up as a potentially terrific matchup, with the rookie squaring off with one of the league's best young stars. But there is the question of just how much they'll actually see each other on Sunday.

Witherspoon lined up almost exclusively on the outside in Weeks 2 and 3. He was shifted inside in Week 4 against the Giants, and that's the spot the Seahawks would love for him to settle in at. But head coach Pete Carroll said Witherspoon will continue to work at both spots.

Chase has only lined up in the slot on 78 snaps (26%) this season, according to Next Gen Stats. He's lined up outside 215 times (71%), also appearing in the backfield and at tight end sparingly.

Did Metcalf spill the beans on the Seahawks' game plan Sunday? Witherspoon hasn't followed receivers around the field to this point, lining up exclusively on the left side when he was lined up outside. That would be quite the 60-minute assignment for such a young player on the road.