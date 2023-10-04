Around the NFL

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey highlight Players of the Week

Published: Oct 04, 2023 at 12:00 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 4? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills · QB

Facing a high-octane Miami Dolphins squad, Allen was a one-man scoring machine who led his Buffalo Bills to an impressive 48-20 win on Sunday. Allen was responsible for five total touchdowns, including four through the air, as he completed 21 of his 25 attempts (84%) for 320 yards, no interceptions and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Not only was Allen's performance impressive, it was historic. The Bills dynamo joined Aaron Rodgers (Week 7, 2019) as the only players in NFL history with at least 300 passing yards, four TD passes, one rushing score and a perfect 158.3 rating in a game.

NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers · RB

McCaffrey's been playing at an MVP level and racking up touchdowns all season. His latest showing was no different, as he produced four total TDs to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. McCaffrey had 106 rushing yards and three TDs on the ground, along with seven receptions, 71 receiving yards and a score through the air.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Khalil Mack
Khalil Mack
Los Angeles Chargers · OLB

Mack feasted on his former squad, the Las Vegas Raiders, piling up six sacks in the Los Angeles Chargers' 24-17 triumph. Mack added 10 tackles, five tackles for loss and two forced fumbles, but his six sacks were of course the most eye-popping stat. He finished just one sack shy of Derrick Thomas' single-game NFL record and became only the fifth player with six sacks in a game.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Devon Witherspoon
Devon Witherspoon
Seattle Seahawks · CB

The 2023 NFL Draft's No. 5 overall pick made a sterling prime-time debut Monday night. Witherspoon keyed the Seattle Seahawks' impressive 24-3 victory over the New York Giants, highlighted by a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown. Witherspoon added seven tackles and a pair of sacks, becoming just the second NFL cornerback with two sacks and a pick-six in the same game, joining the Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (Week 15, 2013 season).

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Brandon McManus
Brandon McManus
Jacksonville Jaguars · K

McManus' leg strength traveled with him overseas as he propelled the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in London. McManus was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals, including a big boot of 56. He was perfect on two extra-point attempts, as well, outscoring the Falcons himself, 11-7.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Jake Elliott
Jake Elliott
Philadelphia Eagles · K

Elliott has emerged as one of the top kickers in the league and Sunday's showing was an example as to why. It was Elliott who lifted the Philadelphia Eagles to a 34-31 overtime win over the Washington Commanders on the strength of a 54-yard game-winning field goal. He finished the day in perfect fashion, scoring 14 points and converting all six of his kicks (four field goals, two extra points).

Related Content

news

Jets coach Robert Saleh: 'No pitch count' anymore for RB Breece Hall

Jets running back ﻿Breece Hall﻿ is ready to fly. After playing under a rep count for four weeks, coach Robert Saleh said any restrictions are off. "There is no pitch count with him anymore," Saleh said.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany and 15 and Mahomies Foundation make $1.625 million contribution to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany and the 15 and Mahomies Foundation are making a $1.625 million contribution to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
news

Texans guard Kendrick Green (knee) placed on injured reserve, is latest Houston offensive lineman sidelined

Texans guard Kendrick Green was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Steelers. Green will miss at least four games, though multiple reporters say the offensive lineman is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus.
news

Browns GM Andrew Berry: Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) not viewed as 'long-term injury'

Deshaun Watson was a surprise inactive for the Browns' Week 4 loss the the rival Ravens. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry explained the situation on Wednesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos releasing Randy Gregory; veteran pass rusher signed $70M free-agent contract in 2022

The Denver Broncos are releasing pass rusher Randy Gregory, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Patriots acquiring CB J.C. Jackson from Chargers with rookie Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) likely out for season

The Los Angeles Chargers are trading cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots for a swap of late-round picks in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez suffered a torn labrum and will likely miss the rest of the 2023 season, Rapoport reported.
news

Jaleel McLaughlin bringing 'bull' mentality, could see expanded role in Broncos' backfield

When Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin scored in Sunday's comeback win over the Bears, the undrafted rookie dug his feet in the dirt like a raging bull. McLaughlin said the celebration is symbolic of his mentality.
news

Lions WR Jameson Williams will be 'ready to go' in first game since suspension lifted 

Detroit Lions receiver ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ is back on the practice field this week after his six-game suspension was shortened following the NFL-NFLPA agreement on revised gambling punishments.
news

Patriots OC Bill O'Brien: QB Mac Jones' struggles versus Cowboys were 'uncharacteristic'

Despite Patriots QB Mac Jones playing his worst game of the season in Week 4 versus the Cowboys, New England offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien insisted Tuesday that Sunday's Jones wasn't the real Mac. "Some of the decisions that he made were very uncharacteristic of Mac," O'Brien said.
news

Giants head coach Brian Daboll downplays tablet toss, says he's on same page with Daniel Jones

Addressing the media and myriad questions about his sideline frustrations, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was steadfast Tuesday that he and ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ are on the same page and his technological outburst was not literally aimed at his quarterback. 