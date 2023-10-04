Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey highlight Players of the Week

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 4? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Facing a high-octane Miami Dolphins squad, Allen was a one-man scoring machine who led his Buffalo Bills to an impressive 48-20 win on Sunday. Allen was responsible for five total touchdowns, including four through the air, as he completed 21 of his 25 attempts (84%) for 320 yards, no interceptions and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Not only was Allen's performance impressive, it was historic. The Bills dynamo joined Aaron Rodgers (Week 7, 2019) as the only players in NFL history with at least 300 passing yards, four TD passes, one rushing score and a perfect 158.3 rating in a game.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
McCaffrey's been playing at an MVP level and racking up touchdowns all season. His latest showing was no different, as he produced four total TDs to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. McCaffrey had 106 rushing yards and three TDs on the ground, along with seven receptions, 71 receiving yards and a score through the air.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Mack feasted on his former squad, the Las Vegas Raiders, piling up six sacks in the Los Angeles Chargers' 24-17 triumph. Mack added 10 tackles, five tackles for loss and two forced fumbles, but his six sacks were of course the most eye-popping stat. He finished just one sack shy of Derrick Thomas' single-game NFL record and became only the fifth player with six sacks in a game.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
The 2023 NFL Draft's No. 5 overall pick made a sterling prime-time debut Monday night. Witherspoon keyed the Seattle Seahawks' impressive 24-3 victory over the New York Giants, highlighted by a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown. Witherspoon added seven tackles and a pair of sacks, becoming just the second NFL cornerback with two sacks and a pick-six in the same game, joining the Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (Week 15, 2013 season).
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
McManus' leg strength traveled with him overseas as he propelled the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in London. McManus was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals, including a big boot of 56. He was perfect on two extra-point attempts, as well, outscoring the Falcons himself, 11-7.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Elliott has emerged as one of the top kickers in the league and Sunday's showing was an example as to why. It was Elliott who lifted the Philadelphia Eagles to a 34-31 overtime win over the Washington Commanders on the strength of a 54-yard game-winning field goal. He finished the day in perfect fashion, scoring 14 points and converting all six of his kicks (four field goals, two extra points).