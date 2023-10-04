Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey highlight Players of the Week

Facing a high-octane Miami Dolphins squad, Allen was a one-man scoring machine who led his Buffalo Bills to an impressive 48-20 win on Sunday. Allen was responsible for five total touchdowns, including four through the air, as he completed 21 of his 25 attempts (84%) for 320 yards, no interceptions and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Not only was Allen's performance impressive, it was historic. The Bills dynamo joined Aaron Rodgers (Week 7, 2019) as the only players in NFL history with at least 300 passing yards, four TD passes, one rushing score and a perfect 158.3 rating in a game.