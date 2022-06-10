Around the NFL

Seahawks RB Chris Carson (neck) has 'no timeline' for recovery but will 'continue to fight' toward return

Published: Jun 10, 2022 at 03:37 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Questions abound regarding Chris Carson's football future as the Seattle Seahawks running back continues to deal with a neck injury that ended his 2021 season in Week 4.

On Thursday, coach Pete Carroll said Carson has a "big" medical assessment coming in about two weeks, and the club is holding out hope for good news but "can't tell" anything at this point regarding the running back's future.

Friday, Carson told Jonathan Adams of Heavy.com that he has "no timeline" for his recovery but isn't planning on retiring.

"Oh, we still going right now," Carson said. "I see myself playing until I feel like stopping. My mindset is never to give up. So, I'm staying positive like I said, and continue to fight and get back onto the field."

Carson added that he continues to train in hopes of returning to the field this season.

"Not trying to rush it, I'm just trying to take it one day at a time," Carson said. "Just keep rehabbing, keep getting better. Keep building strength and then go from there. But like I said, there's no timeline for me."

The hope is that Carson, one of the most underrated tough-grinding backs in the NFL, can return from the neck injury. But it's not a given. Neck injuries have sent many players into retirement, and teams' medical evaluators will likely play it cautious with such issues.

The Seahawks re-signed Rashaad Penny this offseason and drafted Kenneth Walker III in the second round, so they're well-stocked if Carson is not medically cleared.

If he can return, the 27-year-old isn't fretting the competition.

"Yeah, I mean, they draft a running back every year, so I'm used to it by now," Carson said.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 10

The Indianapolis Colts have promoted a sought-after personnel executive amid a series of front office moves on Friday. Morocco Brown has been elevated to the Colts' chief personnel executive, the team announced.

Commanders fine DC Jack Del Rio $100K for comments on Capitol riots

The Washington Commanders fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after his comments this week comparing the 2020 protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowler and Cowboys Ring of Honor member, dies at 84

A six-time Pro Bowler and Cowboys Ring of Honor member, former running back Don Perkins has died at the age of 84, the team announced. Perkins remains the Cowboys' No. 4 all-time rushing yards leader, and he ranks fifth in rushing TDs.

Jordan Love focused on improving, not future with Packers: 'I'll take what I'm given and run with it'

After another offseason of Aaron Rodgers trade and retirement rumors and additional discussions regarding whether the Packers could trade Jordan Love, the third-year signal-caller is focusing simply on improving himself, not where the future lies.

Ravens LB Patrick Queen planning Year 3 breakout by staying 'on the field all the time now'

Patrick Queen has started every game in his two-year career but saw his playing time curtailed last season. Queen was on the field for 76 percent last season, down from 80 percent as a rookie. In Year 3, he doesn't want to come off the field.

Chiefs want Marquez Valdes-Scantling to be more than deep threat in first season in Kansas City

As the Chiefs turn the page from the Tyreek Hill era, one of the replacements brought in, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, is already building chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mike McCarthy 'not worried' about Dalton Schultz's contract situation: 'Business is business'

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's reaction to Dalton Schultz's absence mirrors that of teammate Dak Prescott -- who said earlier in the week he understands the tight end's position, having gone through a similar situation before getting paid.

Raiders signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to two-year, $32M extension

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to a two-year, $32 million contract extension with $21 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Raiders WR Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers' looming retirement factored into exit from Green Bay

Newly acquired Raiders WR Davante Adams said he still has a good relationship with his former teammate despite Aaron Rodgers' looming retirement factoring into his exit out of Green Bay.

Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks getting reps at tight end

Atlanta QB Feleipe Franks, heading into his second season with the Atlanta Falcons, has been working out at tight end during organized team activities.

Ravens hosting Jason Pierre-Paul on free-agent visit

Jason Pierre-Paul is taking his charms to Charm City for a free-agent visit. The Baltimore Ravens are meeting with the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher on Thursday.

