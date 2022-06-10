Seahawks RB Chris Carson (neck) has 'no timeline' for recovery but will 'continue to fight' toward return

Questions abound regarding Chris Carson's football future as the Seattle Seahawks running back continues to deal with a neck injury that ended his 2021 season in Week 4.

On Thursday, coach Pete Carroll said Carson has a "big" medical assessment coming in about two weeks, and the club is holding out hope for good news but "can't tell" anything at this point regarding the running back's future.

Friday, Carson told Jonathan Adams of Heavy.com that he has "no timeline" for his recovery but isn't planning on retiring.

"Oh, we still going right now," Carson said. "I see myself playing until I feel like stopping. My mindset is never to give up. So, I'm staying positive like I said, and continue to fight and get back onto the field."

Carson added that he continues to train in hopes of returning to the field this season.

"Not trying to rush it, I'm just trying to take it one day at a time," Carson said. "Just keep rehabbing, keep getting better. Keep building strength and then go from there. But like I said, there's no timeline for me."

The hope is that Carson, one of the most underrated tough-grinding backs in the NFL, can return from the neck injury. But it's not a given. Neck injuries have sent many players into retirement, and teams' medical evaluators will likely play it cautious with such issues.

The Seahawks re-signed Rashaad Penny this offseason and drafted Kenneth Walker III in the second round, so they're well-stocked if Carson is not medically cleared.

If he can return, the 27-year-old isn't fretting the competition.