Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) questionable for Sunday's matchup vs. 49ers

A late-arriving groin issue has thrown Geno Smith's status for Week 14 into question.
Smith is questionable for Seattle's rematch with San Francisco, according to the team's injury report. Head coach Pete Carroll sounded less than certain his quarterback would be able to go Sunday, telling reporters Friday "we'll see."
"He just tweaked his groin a little bit yesterday," Carroll explained. "Just kind of stumbled over somebody."
Smith had already been playing through a triceps issue on his right (throwing) arm for the last few weeks, and he missed a small portion of Seattle's Week 11 loss to Los Angeles, forcing backup Drew Lock into action, where he threw a game-changing interception that allowed the Rams to take the lead.
Lock could end up starting Sunday against one of the NFL's hottest teams in the 49ers, winners of four straight, including a dominant victory over the Seahawks on Thanksgiving.
"He's been waiting for this opportunity and looking forward to it and preparing for it," Carroll said of Lock. "If this comes to pass, then he is as ready as he can get."
At 6-6, the Seahawks currently stand ninth in the NFC, two places behind the final wild-card spot. They can't afford many more losses if they hope to make it to the playoffs for a second straight season, increasing the importance of Smith's participation, even in a season in which he has not matched his 2022 production.
The Seahawks will hope his injury improves between now and Sunday.