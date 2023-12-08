Around the NFL

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) questionable for Sunday's matchup vs. 49ers

Published: Dec 08, 2023 at 06:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A late-arriving groin issue has thrown Geno Smith's status for Week 14 into question.

Smith is questionable for Seattle's rematch with San Francisco, according to the team's injury report. Head coach Pete Carroll sounded less than certain his quarterback would be able to go Sunday, telling reporters Friday "we'll see."

"He just tweaked his groin a little bit yesterday," Carroll explained. "Just kind of stumbled over somebody."

Smith had already been playing through a triceps issue on his right (throwing) arm for the last few weeks, and he missed a small portion of Seattle's Week 11 loss to Los Angeles, forcing backup Drew Lock into action, where he threw a game-changing interception that allowed the Rams to take the lead.

Related Links

Lock could end up starting Sunday against one of the NFL's hottest teams in the 49ers, winners of four straight, including a dominant victory over the Seahawks on Thanksgiving. 

"He's been waiting for this opportunity and looking forward to it and preparing for it," Carroll said of Lock. "If this comes to pass, then he is as ready as he can get."

At 6-6, the Seahawks currently stand ninth in the NFC, two places behind the final wild-card spot. They can't afford many more losses if they hope to make it to the playoffs for a second straight season, increasing the importance of Smith's participation, even in a season in which he has not matched his 2022 production.

The Seahawks will hope his injury improves between now and Sunday.

Related Content

news

Saints QB Derek Carr clears concussion protocol, expected to start Sunday vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who passed concussion protocol late Friday afternoon, is expected to start versus the 1-11 Carolina Panthers.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr (concussion, rib, right shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (concussion, rib, right shoulder) practiced fully on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy feeling 'good' after appendectomy, set to coach Sunday night vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he's feeling good after undergoing an appendectomy on Wednesday and indicated his coaching duties won't be hindered on the sidelines against Philadelphia.
news

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) ruled out vs. Bills 

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Raiders' Maxx Crosby (knee) expects to play vs. Vikings: 'If I have a heartbeat, I'm going to be out there with my brothers'

Despite dealing with a knee injury heading into Week 14, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby says on The Insiders that he'll be playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson clears concussion protocol; Kevin Stefanski declines to name starter vs. Jaguars

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has cleared concussion protocol and is available to play for the Browns in Week 14, but head coach Kevin Stefanski won't yet name a starter vs. Jacksonville.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson: QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle; questionable) 'probably' a game-time decision vs. Browns

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) will "probably" be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Doug Pederson said Friday.
news

Eagles DBs: Can't allow Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb 'freestyle' their way to big plays Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles' secondary is keying in on stopping the flourishing connection between Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb ahead of this Sunday night's matchup.
news

Minkah Fitzpatrick blasts Steelers' effort in loss Patriots: 'In order to see the fruit, you've gotta toil for it'

Following Thursday night's loss to New England, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick pointed to the lack of mental fortitude and willingness to put in the work as the reason the Steelers flopped against 2-win opponents.
news

Patriots' safety Jabrill Peppers on victory over Steelers: Felt good to get a win for Bill Belichick

After Thursday night's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Patriots veteran safety Jabrill Peppers said he was happy New England could get the W for head coach Bill Belichick. 