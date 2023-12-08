Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) questionable for Sunday's matchup vs. 49ers

Lock could end up starting Sunday against one of the NFL's hottest teams in the 49ers, winners of four straight, including a dominant victory over the Seahawks on Thanksgiving.

"He's been waiting for this opportunity and looking forward to it and preparing for it," Carroll said of Lock. "If this comes to pass, then he is as ready as he can get."

At 6-6, the Seahawks currently stand ninth in the NFC, two places behind the final wild-card spot. They can't afford many more losses if they hope to make it to the playoffs for a second straight season, increasing the importance of Smith's participation, even in a season in which he has not matched his 2022 production.