Seahawks, Patriots each bring one rookie starter to Super Bowl

Seattle wide receiver Paul Richardson, drafted in the second round (No. 45 overall), was lost for the postseason earlier this month with a torn ACL in his left knee. The Seahawks did not have a first-round pick after trading the 32nd overall selection to the Vikings. New England drafted defensive lineman Dominique Easley of Florida in the first round at No. 29 overall, but he was lost for the year to a knee injury, as well. Richardson was making more of an impact prior to his injury.