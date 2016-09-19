Seahawks' history shows how valuable forfeited pick could be

Since coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider arrived in Seattle in 2010, the club has gleaned extensive value from the fifth round, beginning with safety Kam Chancellor in the 2010 draft. A year later, the Seahawks grabbed another key member of the Legion of Boom in Richard Sherman, who was a fifth-round pick from Stanford. In 2013, Seattle selected TE Luke Willson in the fifth round, and he's collected 26 regular-season starts since then, making 62 receptions.