Around the NFL

Seahawks hiring former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai as associate head coach for defense

Published: Feb 11, 2022 at 11:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is hiring former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai as associate head coach for defense, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

Desai, 38, led a strong Bears defense last year in his first season as the club's defensive coordinator.

The same can't be said of the Seahawks' defense, which ranked 28th in the NFL in yardage allowed at 379.1 yards per game. Seattle finished 7-10, at the bottom of the NFC West, and Carroll subsequently dismissed defensive coordinator Ken Norton. Just a day later, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Seahawks requested an interview with Desai, who also interviewed for DC jobs with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that Carroll was promoting defensive line coach Clint Hurtt to DC.

Among their first challenges will be to improve a Seahawks pass defense that struggled last season, particularly at the cornerback position. Seattle's secondary faces free-agency uncertainty, as well, with defensive backs Quandre Diggs﻿, Sidney Jones and D.J. Reed at the end of their contracts.

Desai's Bears defense allowed just 316.7 yards per game last year, which ranked sixth in the NFL, despite lengthy injury absences for key players such as linebackers Khalil Mack and Danny Trevathan﻿, as well as defensive lineman Akiem Hicks﻿, among others. Desai spent five years in the Bears' defensive quality control department, working under one of the game's top defensive minds in former Bears DC Vic Fangio. Desai was hired as the club's safeties coach in 2019.

Former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was a strong candidate to lead the Seahawks' defense, as well, but Donatell took a DC position with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

The Seahawks also fired offensive line coach Mike Solari on Friday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and are promoting run game coordinator Andy Dickerson to fill that role.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 10

The Broncos are nearing a deal to add coach Dom Capers to their staff. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Dolphins retaining defensive coordinator Josh Boyer

The Dolphins defense that ignited a seven-game win streak last season will have its coordinator back in 2022. New coach Mike McDaniel, introduced Thursday, will retain defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, Cameron Wolfe reports.
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank on re-signing Cordarrelle Patterson: 'We'd love to have (him) back'

The Falcons tapped into Cordarrelle Patterson﻿'s athleticism in a way that no team ever had last year, and club owner Arthur Blank wants to see more of it. Blank considers it a no-brainer to re-sign the highly versatile skill player.
news

Mike Evans, Buccaneers moving on without Tom Brady: 'I like our chances' 

Following a Super Bowl title and an NFC South crown, the Buccaneers will move on without Tom Brady. But Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans tells NFL.com's Kevin Patra the lessons instilled by Brady will carry on and the team's success can, too. 
news

Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders hints at retirement

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders caught 42 passes for 626 yards and averaged 14.9 yards per catch last season as one of Josh Allen's most reliable targets. But while production isn't telling him it might be time to hang it up, something else is: family.
news

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth named 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year 

Over 16 NFL autumns, Andrew Whitworth has blocked the best of the best while also leaving an indelible mark on local communities. Just days before he's set to play in Super Bowl LVI, the big man with the big heart received the NFL's most prestigious tribute: the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named 2021 AP NFL MVP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the 2021 AP NFL Most Valuable Player on Thursday night. Rodgers also won MVP honors last season, and he now holds four overall.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp named 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year

After claiming the first receiving triple crown in more than a decade, and just the fifth in history, the Rams' Cooper Kupp was announced as the 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday during NFL Honors. 
news

Titans coach Mike Vrabel named 2021 AP NFL Coach of the Year

The Titans overcame the loss of their most impactful player among a rash of injuries to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year, and now their coach has been honored accordingly. Mike Vrabel was named the NFL AP Coach of the Year on Thursday. He is the first coach in Titans history to earn the award.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was revealed at NFL Honors on Thursday night. Among the inductees were Richard Seymour, LeRoy Butler and Tony Boselli.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow named 2021 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named the 2021 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday at "NFL Honors" in Los Angeles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW