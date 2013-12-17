Seahawks' ability to develop DB talent will influence NFL draft

With each of the aforementioned players playing well above their draft selection, teams will attempt to model the low-risk, high-yield formula utilized by the Seahawks to score on big cornerbacks. Scouts will keep all corners listed at 6-foot or taller alive on draft boards, and challenge their coaching staffs to develop their prospects on the practice field. Too often, coaches cast aside potential gems in the pre-draft process instead of identifying a handful of developmental players with enough critical factors (size, athleticism, football IQ, tackling and cover skills) to blossom into a starter in time. While this is an inexact science, the Seahawks have a proven formula for identifying and developing their late-round defensive backs with the size, length and toughness.