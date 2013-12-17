Seahawks' ability to develop DB talent will influence NFL draft

Published: Dec 17, 2013 at 08:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Keith-McGill-tos-121713.jpg
AP Photo/Gus Ruelas

It's not a secret that the NFL is a copycat league, with general managers, coaches and scouts prone to copy the traits of the league's most successful teams. With the Seattle Seahawks emerging as the premier defense in football, particularly in the secondary, general managers are instructing scouts to take a long look at big, physical cornerbacks in the pre-draft process.

Of course, several teams and coaches have long preferred cornerbacks who measured 6-foot or taller, but those big-bodied defenders typically lack the speed and movement skills of their diminutive brethren. Whereas smaller corners routinely exhibit exceptional short-area quickness and make fluid transitions, big corners are a little more rigid in their movements, leading to questions about their ability to play in space. This is part of the reason Brandon Browner (undrafted) and Richard Sherman (fifth round) didn't receive big grades coming out of college; it is also why Bryon Maxwell and Jeremy Lane landed in the sixth round in the 2011 and 2012 drafts, respectively.

With each of the aforementioned players playing well above their draft selection, teams will attempt to model the low-risk, high-yield formula utilized by the Seahawks to score on big cornerbacks. Scouts will keep all corners listed at 6-foot or taller alive on draft boards, and challenge their coaching staffs to develop their prospects on the practice field. Too often, coaches cast aside potential gems in the pre-draft process instead of identifying a handful of developmental players with enough critical factors (size, athleticism, football IQ, tackling and cover skills) to blossom into a starter in time. While this is an inexact science, the Seahawks have a proven formula for identifying and developing their late-round defensive backs with the size, length and toughness.

Looking ahead to the 2014 draft, I believe scouts will pay close attention to Utah's Keith McGill (6-2, 205), Lindenwood's Pierre Desir (6-1, 205) and Texas' Carrington Byndom (6-0, 180) despite concerns about their respective games. While there are certainly flaws in their technique or skills, the fact that they have the requisite height and athleticism to match up with the big-bodied receivers on the perimeter will entice several teams to consider them as development prospects with long-term potential.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW