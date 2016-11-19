Scuffle compels Leonard Fournette to play vs. UF

LSU RB Derrius Guice got the start, along with most of the rushing action, but Fournette played briefly on LSU's first series and finished the game with 40 yards on 12 carries against a stifling UF defense. He came out of the game in the second half and did not return, as Guice served as LSU's primary rusher during a failed fourth-quarter comeback attempt. With the win, the Gators clinched the SEC East Division and will face Alabama in the SEC title game in two weeks in Atlanta.