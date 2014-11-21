Scouts: UCLA QB Brett Hundley's accuracy, vision remain issues

Statistically, Hundley's numbers belie concerns about accuracy. His completion percentage is a career-high 72.1, but scouts don't simply judge accuracy based on completion percentage. He's completed 220 of 305 passes for 2,547 yards, 17 touchdowns and a career-low four interceptions. A fourth-year junior, Hundley has said he expects this season to be his last in college, and he has until mid-January to declare for the NFL draft. An AFC area scout told Breer that Hundley reminds him of former Jacksonville Jaguars QB David Garrard, a fourth-round pick in the 2002 draft who went on to become a starter during his 12-year career.