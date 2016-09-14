Scouts prefer DeShone Kizer over Deshaun Watson

The skinny: I spent time watching Watson tape this summer and saw him live in the Orange Bowl last season, so I'm very familiar with his strengths and weaknesses. Watson needs to improve his accuracy, and he is off to a less-than-super start this season. However, we've seen him step up and play well in big games, including last season's national championship game. Kizer has the size, arm strength and passing acumen that NFL teams look for and he was sensational when I saw him play in Week 1 against Texas, so it's not surprising that scouts are high on him. Watson has a little more on his resume than Kizer at this point and we haven't seen Watson's best football yet this season. I'm still a fan of Watson's potential and ability, but I'm also impressed with Kizer's consistency and acumen from the pocket. -- Lance Zierlein