Scouts from 21 NFL teams to attend Florida State-Louisville

Bobby Petrino is known as an offensive mastermind and there's plenty of talent on that side of the ball as well. Wide receiver DeVante Parker is back from injury and might be the best senior wideout prospect in the country thanks to his speed, size and ball-control ability. Don't forget running back Michael Dyer, who made his way to Louisville from Auburn and finally had a breakout game last week against N.C. State. Tight end Gerald Christian might find himself on an NFL roster down the road, too, and there's a similar outcome in store for center Jake Smith. Though he's young, the coaching staff raves about wide receiver James Quick and he could one day hear his name called by a team.