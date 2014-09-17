Scouts compare Alabama's Amari Cooper to pros

Five NFL personnel executives went in five different directions when asked who Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper compares to among NFL receivers, but all five put the Crimson Tide's potential first-round draft pick in impressive company.
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah collected these five comparisions for his weekly "Ask 5" feature: the Atlanta Falcons' Roddy White, the Chicago Bears' Santonio Holmes, the Green Bay Packers' Jordy Nelson, and two high picks from the NFL draft in May -- New York Giants first-rounder Odell Beckham and Jacksonville Jaguars second-round pick Marquise Lee.
Cooper would certainly do well to match White's NFL career. White should reach the 10,000-yard career receiving milestone at some point this season. Said the NFL personnel man who made the White comparison: "He's sneaky fast, very physical, tough and dependable. He's a guy you want to get the ball in the clutch."
As for Cooper's speed, the South Florida native claims to have run multiple 40-yard dash times under 4.4 seconds in the spring, plenty fast enough to be a prized draft choice. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks compiled a detailed scouting report on Cooper in June.
Cooper is a junior and will decide at the end of the season whether to turn pro early. This Saturday will mark his toughest test of the season to date, facing All-SEC cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III of the Florida Gators. That matchup will produce one of Cooper's most heavily scouted game films of the year.