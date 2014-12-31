Scouting the scouts: Jets among five clubs to scout Rose Bowl

Scouts from 10 NFL clubs are scheduled to be on hand for the College Football Playoff semifinals, and there is no shortage of talent for them to focus on. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, St. Louis Rams and Houston Texans will scout Florida State and Oregon in the Rose Bowl, based on results of a league lottery system that assigns a certain number of clubs to various major bowls. So who might they have an eye on? Here is a quick look at five top players from each team who will be, or might be, available in the 2015 NFL Draft:
Florida State
1. Jameis Winston
Pos: QB
Size: 6-4, 230
Class: Third-year sophomore (undeclared)
Numbers: While Winston's stats aren't as impressive as they were a year ago, particularly given his 17 interceptions this season, he has taken far fewer sacks (15 in 2014, 27 in 2013).
Noteworthy: Winston has terrorized defenses in the second half this year, leading second-half comeback wins over Louisville, North Carolina State, Miami and Notre Dame.
Winston's game:Accuracy and decision-making have been erratic at times for the second-year starter, but there is no doubting Winston's oft-proven ability to rally the FSU offense in pressure situations.
2. Eddie Goldman
Pos: DL
Size: 6-4, 320
Class: Junior (undeclared)
Numbers: Goldman has four sacks and eight tackles for loss while playing an interior tackle position.
Noteworthy: Had a huge role in FSU's comeback win over Clemson, with Winston out on suspension, by forcing a late fumble and collecting a sack in overtime. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks took note of the performance.
Goldman's game: Goldman is a powerful force on the inside who can drive guards and centers into the backfield and disrupt rushing attacks, as well as shrink pass pockets.
3. Mario Edwards Jr.
Pos: DL
Size: 6-3, 294
Class: Junior (undeclared)
Numbers: Although listed at 294 pounds, Edwards has said he entered the season at over 300 and has since slimmed down to 277.
Noteworthy: Edwards' father, Mario Sr., is a former Seminoles cornerback who now serves as the program's director of player development.
Edwards' game: Edwards led FSU in tackles for loss with 11 and has the ability to take over a game when single-blocked. He has potential both at tackle and end at the next level.
4. Rashad Greene
Pos: WR
Size: 6-0, 180
Class: Senior
Numbers: The Seminoles' runaway leader at the receiver position has 93 catches for 1,306 yards on the season.
Noteworthy: Earlier this year, FSU coach Jimbo Fisher described Greene's leadership and calming influence on the team thusly: "He's our Derek Jeter."
Greene's game: An outstanding route runner with more than enough speed to beat college cornerbacks downfield, Greene isn't especially strong physically but is as difficult to cover as any receiver in the ACC.
5. Cam Erving
Pos: OL
Size: 6-6, 308
Class: Fifth-year Senior
Numbers: Erving was named to 10 All-ACC or All-America teams as a junior in 2013.
Noteworthy: Erving's late-season move from left tackle to center didn't come without some preparation; he practiced at center some during spring drills. ... He played defensive tackle as a freshman and made 20 tackles before converting to offensive line.
Erving's game: Since Erving took over at the center position, FSU's offense has been noticeably more effective and consistent. He has the athleticism to pull, reach linebackers, and do more than simply block the nearest man to him. He's also quickly picked up the mental challenge of playing center.
Oregon
1. Marcus Mariota
Pos: QB
Size: 6-4, 219
Class: Fourth-year Junior (undeclared)
Numbers: Mariota's most impressive statistical accomplishment this season? A staggering TD-INT ratio of 38-2.
Noteworthy: Mariota, who has earned his undergraduate degree, cleaned up on the December awards circuit. Along with the Heisman Trophy, he won the Maxwell Award, the Davey O'Brien Award and the Walter Camp Award.
Mariota's game: Mariota operates Oregon's fast-paced, spread offense to near perfection, and is a dangerous tuck-and-run threat in the rare moments that he can't find an open man. His counterpart for the Rose Bowl, FSU quarterback and fellow Heisman winner Jameis Winston, had some high praise for Mariota earlier this week.
2. Arik Armstead
Pos: DL
Size: 6-8, 290
Class: Junior (undeclared)
Numbers: Armstead's production this season has been on the light side: 33 tackles and only 2.5 sacks.
Noteworthy: Armstead was a two-sport athlete for the Ducks at one time, playing briefly with the men's basketball team.
Armstead's game: Although Armstead hasn't had a big season statistically, his athleticism has jumped off the film in the NFL scouting community. One NFL general manager recently said he has first-round talent.
3. Jake Fisher
Pos: OL
Size: 6-6, 300
Class: Senior
Numbers: Over the last three years, Fisher has made 11 starts at left tackle (this season) and another 23 at right tackle.
Noteworthy: Fisher made an unexpected transition from right tackle to left tackle in the preseason, brought about by injury, and effectively anchored the Ducks' front. He missed two games with a knee injury.
Fisher's game: Although he might be more suited for a return to right tackle at the NFL level, Fisher showed impressive pass-protection skills on the left side this season against some of the game's elite pass rushers.
4. Hroniss Grasu
Pos: C
Size: 6-3, 297
Class: Senior
Numbers: Had a streak of 50 consecutive career starts snapped in November by a leg injury.
Noteworthy: Grasu was one of six finalists for the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation's top center each year. ... He is overcoming an injury in bowl preparation that cost him several games, but will start against the Seminoles.
Grasu's game: If running the Ducks' fast-paced attack from play to play is harder on anyone than it is on Mariota, it's the 300-pound man who has to chase the spot, make quick line calls and be ready to snap at a moment's notice. Grasu has both the mental handle on the game and the physical stamina that the Ducks' pace of play demands.
5. Tony Washington
Pos: LB
Size: 6-3, 250
Class: Fifth-year Senior
Numbers: Delivered big-play moments for the Ducks on a consistent basis in making 10 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Noteworthy: Was criticized earlier this year for a crucial personal foul late in the Ducks' only loss, against Arizona. He celebrated a third-and-1 sack to draw an unsportsmanlike conduct foul, giving the Wildcats a first down on the eventual game-winning drive.
Washington's game: Shows outstanding athleticism for a 250-pounder and has pass-rush skills that will help his scouting evaluation.