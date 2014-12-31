Scouting the scouts: Jets among five clubs to scout Rose Bowl

Pos: C

Size: 6-3, 297

Class: Senior

Numbers: Had a streak of 50 consecutive career starts snapped in November by a leg injury.

Noteworthy: Grasu was one of six finalists for the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation's top center each year. ... He is overcoming an injury in bowl preparation that cost him several games, but will start against the Seminoles.

Grasu's game: If running the Ducks' fast-paced attack from play to play is harder on anyone than it is on Mariota, it's the 300-pound man who has to chase the spot, make quick line calls and be ready to snap at a moment's notice. Grasu has both the mental handle on the game and the physical stamina that the Ducks' pace of play demands.