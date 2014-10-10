Which college games will NFL clubs send scouts to on Saturday? College Football 24/7 brings you a glimpse at the teams that were credentialed to attend some of the biggest games in college football:
[Scouting the scouts: Oct. 4
](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000404641/article/scouting-the-scouts-games-nfl-teams-will-attend-this-weekend "sthes")
Clubs attending: Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers.
Three top players: TCU (QB Trevone Boykin, DB Sam Carter, DL Chucky Hunter); Baylor (DE Shawn Oakman, QB Bryce Petty, WR Antwan Goodley).
LSU at Florida
Three top players: LSU (OL La'el Collins, OL Vadal Alexander, DB Jalen Mills); Florida (DE Dante Fowler, CB Vernon Hargreaves, LB Antonio Morrison).
Oregon at UCLA
Clubs attending: Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, St. Louis Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns.
Three top players: Oregon (QB Marcus Mariota, CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, OL Hroniss Grasu); UCLA (QB Brett Hundley, LB Eric Kendricks, LB Myles Jack).
Auburn at Mississippi State
Clubs attending: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Three top players: Auburn (QB Nick Marshall, WR Sammie Coates, OL Reese Dismukes); Mississippi State (LB Benardrick McKinney, QB Dak Prescott, CB Jamerson Love).
Georgia at Missouri
Clubs attending: Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, St. Louis Rams, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles.
Three top players: Georgia (WR Chris Conley, LB Leonard Floyd, LB Jordan Jenkins); Missouri (OL Evan Boehm, DE Shane Ray, DE Markus Golden).
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Clubs attending: Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, San Diego Chargers, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars.
Three top players: Ole Miss (OL Laremy Tunsil, DL Robert Nkemdiche, DB Cody Prewitt); Texas A&M (OL Cedric Ogbuehi, OL Jarvis Harrison, CB Deshazor Everett).
Alabama at Arkansas
Clubs attending: Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks.
Three top players: Alabama (DB Landon Collins, WR Amari Cooper, RB T.J. Yeldon); Arkansas (DE Trey Flowers, OL Brey Cook, RB Alex Collins).
Louisville at Clemson
Three top players: Louisville (WR DeVante Parker, OL Jake Smith, OL Jamon Brown); Clemson (DE Vic Beasley, LB Stephone Anthony, DL Grady Jarrett).
USC at Arizona
Three top players: USC (WR Nelson Agholor, DL Leonard Williams, LB Hayes Pullard); Arizona (WR Austin Hill, DB Tra'Mayne Bondurant, OL Mickey Baucus).
Penn State at Michigan
Three top players: Penn State (QB Christian Hackenberg, OL Donovan Smith, DE Deion Barnes); Michigan (WR Devin Funchess, LB Jake Ryan, DE Frank Clark).
Texas vs. Oklahoma (in Dallas)
Clubs attending: New York Giants (Only GMs are credentialed for the Red River Shootout, and the Giants' Jerry Reese is expected to be there).
Three top players: Texas (DE Cedric Reed, CB Quandre Diggs, DL Malcom Brown); Oklahoma (WR Sterling Shepard, LB Eric Striker, OL Tyrus Thompson).