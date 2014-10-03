Scouting the scouts: Games NFL teams will attend this weekend

Published: Oct 03, 2014 at 09:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Scouting the scouts: Sept. 20

Scouting the scouts: Sept. 27

Baylor at Texas

Clubs attending: Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, San Diego Chargers, St. Louis Rams, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers.

Three top players: Baylor (QB Bryce Petty, DE Shawn Oakman, WR Antwan Goodley); Texas (DE Cedric Reed, LB Jordan Hicks, DL Malcom Brown).

» Bucky's Best: Top CFB matchups to watch in Week 6

Brooks' take: "Every team wants to see a quarterback like Bryce Petty play live and in marquee games to determine if he's ready for prime time. On the Texas side, the scouts will be looking at some of the top players they have on defense."

Alabama at Ole Miss

Clubs attending: Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles.

Three top players: Alabama (WR Amari Cooper, DB Landon Collins, LB Trey DePriest); Ole Miss (QB Bo Wallace, WR Laquon Treadwell, DB Cody Prewitt).

Brooks' take: "The Patriots could be there to see a wide receiver, because they definitely need someone to upgrade the outside. And if they like someone at Alabama, Bill Belichick has such a great relationship with Nick Saban, he'll be able to get all the good intelligence he wants on Alabama's guys."

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Clubs attending: Green Bay Packers, Washington Redskins.

» Predictions for top 10 games of Week 6

Three top players: Texas A&M (OL Cedric Ogbuehi, OL Jarvis Harrison, OL Germain Ifedi); Mississippi State (LB Benardrick McKinney, QB Dak Prescott, CB Jamerson Love).

Brooks' take: "Benardrick McKinney is a big attraction for scouts at this game, and the Packers and Redskins could both use a physical presence like him."

Stanford at Notre Dame

Clubs attending: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals.

Three top players: Stanford (OL Andrus Peat, WR Ty Montgomery, OL Kyle Murphy); Notre Dame (DL Sheldon Day, QB Everett Golson, LB Jaylon Smith).

Brooks' take: "You want to see Andrus Peat and Ty Montgomery perform against one of the better defenses in football. There is also some interest in Everett Golson, even though he falls below some of the standard measurables. If he can continue doing what he's been doing against Stanford's defense, that helps make his case."

LSU at Auburn

Clubs attending: San Diego Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Three top players: LSU (OL La'el Collins, DB Jalen Mills, OL Vadal Alexander); Auburn (QB Nick Marshall, WR Sammie Coates, WR D'haquille Williams).

Brooks' take: "The offensive line at LSU has some guys who are going to be watched, with offensive tackle La'el Collins being one of their top guys up front. There will also be plenty of interest in seeing Auburn's receivers working on the outside, Sammy Coates and D'haquille Williams. Both of those guys are being talked about."

Nebraska at Michigan State

Clubs attending: Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills.

Three top players: Nebraska (DE Randy Gregory, RB Ameer Abdullah, WR Kenny Bell); Michigan State (DE Shilique Calhoun, QB Connor Cook, DB Kurtis Drummond).

» Scout: Gregory "hasn't scratched the surface" of potential

Brooks' take: "In this game, it's all about Randy Gregory and Shilique Calhoun. Gregory might be the most natural and explosive pass rusher in the draft next year, if he comes out. It's a good chance to do a compare and contrast with those two, and get an idea if they are both edge rushers, or if you think they have enough power to beat people to the inside. ... Also, (Michigan State quarterback) Connor Cook will get some good looks, as well."

Florida at Tennessee

Clubs attending:Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Titans, St. Louis Rams, Dallas Cowboys.

Three top players: Florida (DE Dante Fowler, CB Vernon Hargreaves, OL Chaz Green); Tennessee (LB A.J. Johnson, WR Marquez North, LB Curt Maggitt).

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW