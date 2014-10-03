Scouting the scouts: Games NFL teams will attend this weekend

Baylor at Texas
Clubs attending: Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, San Diego Chargers, St. Louis Rams, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers.
Three top players: Baylor (QB Bryce Petty, DE Shawn Oakman, WR Antwan Goodley); Texas (DE Cedric Reed, LB Jordan Hicks, DL Malcom Brown).
Brooks' take: "Every team wants to see a quarterback like Bryce Petty play live and in marquee games to determine if he's ready for prime time. On the Texas side, the scouts will be looking at some of the top players they have on defense."
Alabama at Ole Miss
Clubs attending: Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles.
Three top players: Alabama (WR Amari Cooper, DB Landon Collins, LB Trey DePriest); Ole Miss (QB Bo Wallace, WR Laquon Treadwell, DB Cody Prewitt).
Brooks' take: "The Patriots could be there to see a wide receiver, because they definitely need someone to upgrade the outside. And if they like someone at Alabama, Bill Belichick has such a great relationship with Nick Saban, he'll be able to get all the good intelligence he wants on Alabama's guys."
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Three top players: Texas A&M (OL Cedric Ogbuehi, OL Jarvis Harrison, OL Germain Ifedi); Mississippi State (LB Benardrick McKinney, QB Dak Prescott, CB Jamerson Love).
Stanford at Notre Dame
Clubs attending: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals.
Three top players: Stanford (OL Andrus Peat, WR Ty Montgomery, OL Kyle Murphy); Notre Dame (DL Sheldon Day, QB Everett Golson, LB Jaylon Smith).
Brooks' take: "You want to see Andrus Peat and Ty Montgomery perform against one of the better defenses in football. There is also some interest in Everett Golson, even though he falls below some of the standard measurables. If he can continue doing what he's been doing against Stanford's defense, that helps make his case."
LSU at Auburn
Three top players: LSU (OL La'el Collins, DB Jalen Mills, OL Vadal Alexander); Auburn (QB Nick Marshall, WR Sammie Coates, WR D'haquille Williams).
Brooks' take: "The offensive line at LSU has some guys who are going to be watched, with offensive tackle La'el Collins being one of their top guys up front. There will also be plenty of interest in seeing Auburn's receivers working on the outside, Sammy Coates and D'haquille Williams. Both of those guys are being talked about."
Nebraska at Michigan State
Clubs attending: Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills.
Three top players: Nebraska (DE Randy Gregory, RB Ameer Abdullah, WR Kenny Bell); Michigan State (DE Shilique Calhoun, QB Connor Cook, DB Kurtis Drummond).
Brooks' take: "In this game, it's all about Randy Gregory and Shilique Calhoun. Gregory might be the most natural and explosive pass rusher in the draft next year, if he comes out. It's a good chance to do a compare and contrast with those two, and get an idea if they are both edge rushers, or if you think they have enough power to beat people to the inside. ... Also, (Michigan State quarterback) Connor Cook will get some good looks, as well."
Florida at Tennessee
Clubs attending:Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Titans, St. Louis Rams, Dallas Cowboys.
Three top players: Florida (DE Dante Fowler, CB Vernon Hargreaves, OL Chaz Green); Tennessee (LB A.J. Johnson, WR Marquez North, LB Curt Maggitt).