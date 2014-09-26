Scouting the scouts: Games NFL teams will attend this weekend

Which college games will NFL clubs send scouts to this weekend? College Football 24/7 brings you a glimpse at the teams that were credentialed to attend some of the biggest games in college football this weekend, and NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks offers his take on which players will have the scouts' attention:
Three top players: UCLA (QB Brett Hundley, LB Myles Jack, LB Eric Kendricks); Arizona State (WR Jaelen Strong, OL Jamil Douglas, RB D.J. Foster).
Brooks' take: "There were so many scouts there to see Hundley, how he would play after an injury, and if he looks like a franchise-type quarterback. Also, the linebacker, Eric Kendricks, some people like him a lot."
Oregon State at USC
Three top players: Oregon State (QB Sean Mannion, CB Steven Nelson, OL Isaac Seumalo); USC (DL Leonard Williams, WR Nelson Agholor, LB Hayes Pullard).
Brooks' take: "The majority will be there to see Leonard Williams, probably one of the top defensive players in college football, if he elects to come out. Some will be there to pay attention to Sean Mannion, too, who might be the most pro-ready quarterback in college right now."
Missouri at South Carolina
Three top players: Missouri (OL Evan Boehm, DE Shane Ray, DE Markus Golden); South Carolina (OL Corey Robinson, OL A.J. Cann, RB Mike Davis).
Brooks' take: "The intrigue will be Golden and Ray. Both guys are explosive coming off the edge as pass rushers. For South Carolina, it's about the running back, Mike Davis, and if he looks healthy. Or they could be watching the guard, A.J. Cann."
Tennessee at Georgia
Three top players: Georgia (RB Todd Gurley, LB Leonard Floyd, CB Damian Swann); Tennessee (LB A.J. Johnson, WR Marquez North, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin).
Brooks' take: "Gurley could be that guy who changes the way you value a running back as far as whether you take one in the first round."
Illinois at Nebraska
Three top players: Illinois (QB Wes Lunt, DB Zane Petty, RB Josh Ferguson); Nebraska (DE Randy Gregory, RB Ameer Abdullah, WR Kenny Bell).
Brooks' take: "It's all about Randy Gregory. Some scouts are calling him the most natural pass rusher to come around in some time. One told me Gregory reminds him of Aldon Smith. They'll want to see if he is as good as advertised."