Scouting the scouts: Games NFL teams will attend this weekend

Published: Sep 26, 2014 at 08:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Which college games will NFL clubs send scouts to this weekend? College Football 24/7 brings you a glimpse at the teams that were credentialed to attend some of the biggest games in college football this weekend, and NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks offers his take on which players will have the scouts' attention:

Scouting the scouts: Sept. 20

UCLA at Arizona State (played Thursday: UCLA 62, ASU 27)

Clubs attending: St. Louis Rams, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, San Diego Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints.

Three top players: UCLA (QB Brett Hundley, LB Myles Jack, LB Eric Kendricks); Arizona State (WR Jaelen Strong, OL Jamil Douglas, RB D.J. Foster).

» Brooks: UCLA's Hundley puts some key questions to rest at ASU

Brooks' take: "There were so many scouts there to see Hundley, how he would play after an injury, and if he looks like a franchise-type quarterback. Also, the linebacker, Eric Kendricks, some people like him a lot."

Oregon State at USC

Clubs attending: New York Jets, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks.

Three top players: Oregon State (QB Sean Mannion, CB Steven Nelson, OL Isaac Seumalo); USC (DL Leonard Williams, WR Nelson Agholor, LB Hayes Pullard).

» Bucky's Best: Top matchups to watch in Week 5

Brooks' take: "The majority will be there to see Leonard Williams, probably one of the top defensive players in college football, if he elects to come out. Some will be there to pay attention to Sean Mannion, too, who might be the most pro-ready quarterback in college right now."

Missouri at South Carolina

Clubs attending: Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts.

Three top players: Missouri (OL Evan Boehm, DE Shane Ray, DE Markus Golden); South Carolina (OL Corey Robinson, OL A.J. Cann, RB Mike Davis).

Brooks' take: "The intrigue will be Golden and Ray. Both guys are explosive coming off the edge as pass rushers. For South Carolina, it's about the running back, Mike Davis, and if he looks healthy. Or they could be watching the guard, A.J. Cann."

Tennessee at Georgia

Clubs attending: New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons.

Three top players: Georgia (RB Todd Gurley, LB Leonard Floyd, CB Damian Swann); Tennessee (LB A.J. Johnson, WR Marquez North, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin).

Brooks' take: "Gurley could be that guy who changes the way you value a running back as far as whether you take one in the first round."

Illinois at Nebraska

Clubs attending: San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots.

» Predictions for top 10 games of Week 5

Three top players: Illinois (QB Wes Lunt, DB Zane Petty, RB Josh Ferguson); Nebraska (DE Randy Gregory, RB Ameer Abdullah, WR Kenny Bell).

Brooks' take: "It's all about Randy Gregory. Some scouts are calling him the most natural pass rusher to come around in some time. One told me Gregory reminds him of Aldon Smith. They'll want to see if he is as good as advertised."

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW