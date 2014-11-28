Scouting the scouts: Five NFL clubs to witness Iron Bowl

Which college games will NFL clubs send scouts to this weekend? College Football 24/7 brings you a glimpse at the teams that are credentialed to attend some of the biggest games in college football. NFL Media analyst and former NFL scout Bucky Brooks adds commentary for each game. Which positions might your NFL club be scouting? NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt provides his primary draft needs for each team.
Auburn at Alabama
Clubs attending: Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears.
Three top players: Auburn (DL Gabe Wright, OL Reese Dismukes, WR Sammie Coates); Alabama (DB Landon Collins, WR Amari Cooper, RB T.J. Yeldon).
Brooks' take: "How does Amari Cooper finish the year in a big game? It should be a high-scoring game with a lot of opportunities for him. And with Landon Collins, you get to see how disciplined he is and how well he reads things in the run game against an Auburn team that does a lot of deception and misdirection offensively."
Notre Dame at USC
Clubs attending: Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks.
Three top players: Notre Dame (QB Everett Golson, DL Sheldon Day, LB Jaylon Smith); USC (WR Nelson Agholor, DL Leonard Williams, CB Josh Shaw).
Brooks' take: "Leonard Williams could be the highest-rated player on a lot of draft boards. You want to see if he finishes in a dominating way against a good team."
Michigan at Ohio State
Clubs attending: Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans.
Three top players: Michigan (LB Jake Ryan, WR Devin Funchess, CB Raymon Taylor); Ohio State (DL Michael Bennett; CB Doran Grant, DL Joey Bosa).
Brooks' take: "Devin Funchess from Michigan is an intriguing guy whose production has been affected by the quarterback play. He has some hybrid qualities of both a receiver and a tight end, and scouts are going to want to know what his skill set is best suited for."
South Carolina at Clemson
Three top players: South Carolina (RB Mike Davis, OL A.J. Cann, OL Brandon Shell); Clemson (DE Vic Beasley, LB Stephone Anthony, DL Grady Jarrett).
Brooks' take: "Both running backs for South Carolina are outstanding, Mike Davis and Brandon Wilds. They both have the size you look for. For Clemson, Vic Beasley is seen by some people as a one-dimensional player. South Carolina has a big, physical offensive line that will challenge Beasley."
Arizona State at Arizona
Three top players: Arizona State (WR Jaelen Strong, OL Jamil Douglas, RB D.J. Foster); Arizona (WR Austin Hill, DB Tra'Mayne Bondurant, OL Mickey Baucus).
Brooks' take: "Jaelen Strong is a big athletic guy at wide receiver for Arizona State, but you want to see him answer the speed question. He's been very productive."
Arkansas at Missouri
Three top players: Arkansas (LB Martrell Spaight, OL Brey Cook, DE Trey Flowers); Missouri (OL Evan Boehm, DE Shane Ray, DE Markus Golden).
Brooks' take: "Shane Ray and Markus Golden will be asked to play the run more against Arkansas, and it's a big game for (Arkansas defensive end) Trey Flowers, too."